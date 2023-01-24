Former Big Brother Naija housemate Beauty Tukura was surprised by the amount she claimed a Lagos-based photographer charged her for a look

The reality TV star revealed that the funny thing was that she wasn’t the one who contacted the photographer, as it was a member of her team

Netizens who followed the fashion model's activities during her stay at Biggie's house found some contradictions in Beauty's complaints

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Beauty Tukura has shared her own experience with Lagos-based photographers.

The reality TV star was taken aback when a photographer she contacted charged her N250k per look with an additional N150k because he was leaving the studio and an extra charge of N100k because it was a weekend.

Photos of BBNaija Beauty Tukura

Source: Instagram

All these came to a total of 500k for a look, which made the fashion model take to social media to rant.

Check out BBNaija Beauty’s tweet below:

Netizens react to BBNaija Beauty’s statement

chinonso_:

"Why not patronize the photographers you’ve been using before now."

i88music:

"Everyone got their price, Find someone cheaper since you can’t afford this…..if them price you 50k appearance now you sef go vex."

adeshewa.k:

"If e too cost go another place aunty, it’s that simple."

evelyn____xx:

"Lagos is so unreal. And now some will say if you can’t afford it, go somewhere else, you’re not rich enough to afford the photographer, you why are you complaining about Nigeria everyday when you can easily move."

trevbil:

"Lagos no wan believe say na inside Nigeria e dey. E go dey drag price with Singapore."

vendorsinlagosng:

"But 100m means nothing to her.."

tour_lanny:

"Sheyb you said the money BBN winner got last year is chicken change. Common,how much is na 500k? You’re bigger than that na,it’s Beauty fgs!"

adaugooge:

"U said 100million is nothing.. pay then… "

Source: Legit.ng