BBNaija star, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura became the first housemate to be disqualified from this year's edition of the show

The reality star got 3 strikes from his numerous unruly behaviours, hence leading to her disqualification from the show

Legit.ng conducted a poll to ask its readers whether Beauty actually deserved to be disqualified, and most of them feel it was a good decision

It is no longer news that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 star, Beauty Tukura has left the show, not by virtue of eviction but disqualification.

The reality star was disqualified from this year's show over her numerous unruly acts while in biggie's house which led her to get multiple strikes before the organizers eventually decided to let her go.

Most of her fellow housemates were surprised about the decision.

Legit.ng conducted an online poll to ask its readers whether Beauty deserved to be disqualified from the show.

Interestingly, 69.3 per cent of the respondents felt is was a good decision, while 18.9 per cent faulted the organiser's decision.

Just 8.7 per cent of the respondents were indifferent about it as 3.1 per cent of the people left comments

Check out the poll below:

Read what the people who left comments had to say below:

IsholaFaith:

"Na mumu dey fight for man."

Michealudo123:

"She's a stubborn fly, always refusing to listen and learn."

Onomamien:

"Disgraceful soul that got disqualified cus of a man. Meanwhile, MeN aRe ScUm yen yen yen. #BeautyTukura u are shameless!"

Chika_joann:

"She did but we were asking for mercy."

Michael:

"For those who care to watch BBNaija at this point the country is in a very serious mess."

Beauty receives first strike

Big Brother Naija housemate Beauty became the first 2022 housemate to receive a strike in the Level Up house barely one week in.

Minutes before the Sunday live show, a clip of the incident involving Beauty and Ilebaye was replayed for the housemates in the lounge.

The punishment was meted out on the former Miss Nigeria for violating Big Brother's rules by acting violently towards a fellow housemate.

