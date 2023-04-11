Nigerian-born BBTitan and first runner-up Kanaga Jr recently shared his experience in Biggie's house and why he considers it a miracle

The Shuga actor turned reality TV star shared his unique experience in the BBTitan house with Legit.ng and talked about his love triangle

He revealed what his true feelings for his partner Tsatsii are and what his plans are now he is out of the house

Young Nigerian actor and Big Brother Titan star Kalo Emmanuel Eme, better known as Kanaga Jr, recently noted that coming second and getting to experience the unique opportunity of being a BBTitan housemate still feels like a dream to him.

Kanaga Jr, during an interview with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons got to talk about his unexpected extended stay on the show while revealing that he was rejected several times before finally getting on the show.

Reality TV star Kanaga Jr talks about his BBTitan experience and how he survived as long as he did on the show.

Source: Instagram

However, what was most consistent in what the reality TV star about his entire experience was how grateful he was for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It was a lively chat. Read on below for more juicy gist from our conversation with Kanaga Jr.

"Still coming to grasp with my new reality" - Kanaga Jr

When we asked Kanaga what it's been like since coming out of the house, he said;

"It's been nothing but joy for me. I'm truly happy, thankful, and grateful for the opportunity. In truth, I'm still coming to grasp with my new reality."

Kanaga continued, noting that he outdid himself and spent way longer than he envisaged he would on the show.

"I still don't know I spent 11 weeks on the show; my plan was at most two weeks. Getting to the final and coming as the first runner-up is nothing but grace, which I am truly grateful for."

What got him as far as I did

We asked Kanaga Jr what his game plan was going into Biggie's house and how he implemented it that got him to the final. He said;

"I am not sure what got me this far because, in truth, I didn't really have a game plan going into the house. But I think my confidence helped, my energy at the Saturday night party, and my being myself.

He also touched on his motivational skills and how he inspired people and his colleagues on the show, which he noted might be one of the reasons he survived as long as he did on the show. Kanaga said;

"I love inspiring people. I am not saying I am some kind of motivational speaker of some sort, but I know I love to inspire people, and it won't stop in the house. I think this helped me during my stay in Biggie's house."

"Tsatsii and I share a unique bond" - Kanaga Jr

The young Nollywood movie star talked about his South African colleague and partner, Tsatsii. He said;

"Tsatsii and I share a unique bond and understanding. That's why we were both able to last as long as we did on the show. The new pairing system has its perks and I think those perks worked in our favour. Tsatsii and I share the same energy and that helped a lot. I like the new pairing system."

"I tried in 2022 and 2022, but was I rejected" - Kanaga revealed

The Abia state-born reality TV star shared that the BBTitan wasn't his first trial. He noted that he had tried to get on the show before and auditioned in 2020 and 2022 but was rejected.

"This isn't my first try to be on the show; I auditioned in 2020 and 2022 before I finally got picked. Like I said earlier, I have come to realise that once it is your time, nothing can stop you."

"I sold my craft and told my story to the," the BBTitan finalist said

When we asked Kanaga Jr was he was most happy about since embarking on this journey, he said:

"I am happy and grateful that I was able to sell my craft, told my story to the world and in the midst of it all, I have been able to stay true to myself."

