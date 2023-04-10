A young man who showed the progress he is making as he embarked on the project of building his own house has gone viral on Instagram

In the trending video, the man showcased the progress of his house as he also took the same moment to tell people why he could not be as generous as one would expect

Towards the end of the video, the man posed before his almost completed house which has already been covered with zinc roofing

A Nigerian man who revealed the progress he is making with his own house has also used the opportunity to pass a message to those who thought he was stingy.

He indicated that the reason why he could not be as generous as many people wanted him to be was because he was building his house.

After many years of saving, the Nigerian man had finally managed to put together enough money to build his home.

Nigerian man showcases building

He was so proud of himself that he made step by step photos of the progress he was making in his house.

However, as he started to plan how he would use his hard-earned money, he realized that he would have to be very careful with his spending if he wanted to see his dream house come to fruition.

He made a few compromises here and there, opting to be less generous than he originally wanted, and skipping out on some of the more luxurious features.

Many social media users who watched the video also congratulated the man and appreciated his determination.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 700 likes with a few comments on TikTok.

Watch the video as shared by @cyrilclintonnwa below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ayeduntemitope reacted:

"No mind them."

@favour74 said:

"Well done bros"

@user457383 also reacted:

"More grace."

@iyinoluwa also commented:

"Congratulations."

