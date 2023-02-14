The Big Brother Titans show has continued to spark the interest of its viewers. This time around, it happens to be the latest nomination list

Tsatsii didn’t want to nominate her romantic partner Kanaga Jnr, but latter couldn’t work against the decision of Ebubu whom she is paired with as the albino nominated Kanaga

Tsatsii felt that she owed Ebubu a favor for allowing her to put up Jaypee, so she went ahead and let Ebubu nominate whomever he wanted, which ended up being her man

The Big Brother Titans show has continued, with pairs in the house nominating other pairs for possible eviction.

One of the nominations by the housemates disappointed viewers, as they expected more from the reality TV game.

Pictures of BBTitans Kanaga, Tsatsii, Ebubu Credit: @bigbrotherafrica

Source: Instagram

The Royals pair, which are Tsatsii and Ebubu, nominated the Kavina pair, which consists of Kanaga Jnr, a romantic partner to Tsatsii, and Blue Aiva.

Fans are angry that Tsatsii couldn’t stop Ebubu from nominating her romantic lover.

See the video below

Netizens react to Tsatsii and Ebubu’s video

tillysglamup_gh:

Ebubu is a sn@ke under grass …. because of his color people pity him and people overlook the things he usually says in the house…"

delimncwabe:

"Thanks for shedding light on this. Some people watch the show on their microwaves. They do not listen or know what's going on. But are so quick to jump on conclusions."

hassysmile:

"But they have many options….and kanaga told her that if you are not working with your emotions why did you return the favor when blagleng where up."

edithyayeobele8:

"It's obvious her head is totally in the game which is not a bad thing afterall Big brother is a game.She is totally disloyal towards Kanaga and no explanation can change that fact."

nikifizzle:

"What Khosi should be doing but madam is busy in love with Yemi. Both lovers are yet to win head of house. Especially Mr. player."

merit_orbie:

"Abeg jor?, Tstatii is a scam."

seams_of_monifa:

"What about her denying him when asked by Thabang."

freda.ovi:

"ROYALS ARE NOT TO BE TRUSTED AT ALL…..IMAGINE THEM NOMINATING THEIR LOVE PARTNER….CHAIIIII…..I CANT WAIT FOR THEM TO BE UP WITH STRONG CONTENDERS SO THEY CAN COME HOME…RUBBISH…"

Jenni O and Mmeli evicted from BBTitans

Following Jaypee and Lukay's exit on February 5, Jenni O and Mmeli are the third pair of housemates to be evicted from the show.

The Big Brother Titans housemates who were paired were the least voted for by viewers after they were nominated by their fellow housemates.

Surprisingly, many people were happy to see Jenni O out of the house, and her eviction was a cause for joy.

Source: Legit.ng