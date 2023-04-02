The BBTitans finale show left many fans glued to their TV screens as they waited for the winner to be announced

South Africa’s Khosi and Nigeria’s Kanaga Jnr were the last two housemates standing and many wondered who would take home the $100,000 prize money

After what seemed like a very long time, Khosi was eventually announced as the winner of the show and netizens reacted to Kanaga Jnr’s loss

The BBTitans reality show finalists, Khosi and Kanga Jnr, made headlines on social media after they emerged as the last two standing.

The show hosts, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka finally announced Khosi as the winner of the show after what seemed like an eternity.

While many people celebrated over Khosi’s win, a number of netizens also had so much to say about the first runner up, Kanaga Jnr.

Kanaga Jnr soon became a trending topic on social media as many netizens shared their thoughts on his loss of the $100,000 to Khosi.

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

Foodblogafrica:

“Congratulations!!! You're my winner❤️❤️❤️.”

officialfranca_o:

“Congratulations my winner ❤️.”

_ana.stacey__:

“You’re still our king”

_ana.stacey__:

“You’ll shine more no be by 1000$.”

munausman:

“See my WINNER HERE!!! Seeee Margin naaaa!!! Thank you for Representing Nigeria so well super proud of you!!! Lots n lots of success awaits KANAGA ❤️❤️❤️❤️ God bless all kforce.”

reginaidiegbe_gigi:

“KANAGA JNR!!.....Our WINNER Today , Tomorrow and FOREVER .”

Nice one.

Ipeleng becomes 1st finalist to be evicted

The BBTitans finale show has finally taken place on April 2, 2023, and one of the six finalists, Ipeleng, was the first to be evicted.

Ipeleng who had won the ultimate veto power during the course of the game automatically became a finalist and she chose Ebubu to enjoy the perks of it with her.

However, she got a number of social media users buzzing when she revealed that she only chose Ebubu to go to the finals so that she will not be the first person to be evicted during the finale.

