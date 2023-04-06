BBTitans housemate Kanaga Jnr and Blue Aiva received nothing short of a beautiful reception after landing in Nigeria

A trending video captured the moment the housemates joined a crowd of super-pumped fans who stormed the airport to receive them

Both Kanaga and Blue put on their dancing shoes, and social media users expressed satisfaction at the love shown to them

Former Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) housemate, Kanaga Jnr and his South African partner, Blue Aiva, finally landed in Nigeria days after the show ended.

As expected, the reality stars were given nothing short of a king-like and queen-like welcome at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

BBTitans star Blue Aiva, Kanaga Jnr arrive Nigeria. Photo: @kanagajnr/@blue_aiva2

Source: Instagram

A lovely video making the rounds online captured the moment a crowd of overjoyed fans happily received the Ziyaka Wahala housemates.

Interestingly, Kanaga Jnr and Blue Aiva were just as pumped as their fans as they put on their dancing shoes, and showed some impressive moves.

BBTitans fans react online

preshypresh34 said:

"Oya take nd tell me why you don’t like blue."

j__leem said:

"What a Reception, it’s mindblowing. The Lion of Africa Kanaga Jnr to the world. You roar they shut down.. KJ and Kanaiva Africa loves you. Let’s G."

abim_bola5 said:

"Can you see pure love, when you play a good game, can you see how kj mum love blue.. ❤️❤️this is pure love …"

it__renaa22 said:

"What is here not to like na only witch nor go like this gal."

sheilaokonkwo said:

"It pay alot,when u play a clean game, blue is sweet heart,do ur game without hurting other,"

