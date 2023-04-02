The history-making reality TV show Big Brother Titans came to an end on April 2 with the South African housemate Khosi Twala emerging as the winner of the show

Nigerians took to different platforms to express their feelings towards Khosi Twala’s victory over their very own Kanga Jnr

Some of the country’s celebrities also gave their thoughts on Khosi’s win as the Big Brother Naija season 7 winner Phyna congratulated her

Nigerians have taken to several social media platforms to express their thoughts towards the South African housemate Khosi Twala emerging as the winner of the history-making reality TV show Big Brother Titans.

The show that housed the two great African countries, Nigeria and South Africa, finally ended on the night of April 2, 2023.

Pictures of BBTitans Khosi Twala and Kanga Jnr Credit: @khosi_twala, @Kanga_jnr

The 25-year-old journalist Khosi Twala was nominated nine times by her roommates and made it out of each one, making her a clear favourite throughout Africa.

Netizens and celebrities in the country had different things to say about Khosi Twala’s win against their very own Kanga Jnr.

The Big Brother Naija winner of season 7, Phyna, took to Twitter to congratulate the South African housemate for taking the crown and doing great on the show as a woman.

She said: "A female winner, I’m most excited, welcome Khosi, and a very big congratulations."

BBNaija star Niyi Lawal commented on Khosi's victory

He said: "Congratulations Khosi Twala, That was a #Highfashion win."

Legit.ng captured some of the trending reactions online on Khosi's win, see them below:

d.e.b.s.s._:

"South Africans were the ones really paying attention to this show and they voted their own."

@SoberPanAfrika:

"First to walk in. Last to walk out!!!!!!! The odogwu Titan! King Khosi Twala!!!!!"

djspicey:

"Shey na my eyes ni abi she kinda looks like James brown."

adamazi_prisca:

"They will come out thinking they are famous and have been trendingELLUUUPEEEEE even trend pass the entire show."

@Fswglory:

"KHOSI!!!!! WINNER OF BBTITANS."

barbiesmart1443:

"Make big brother no try dis rubbish again to pair any country with Nigerians again oh. Very boring show."

donwilly01_:

"PEOPLE WEY WATCH NO REACH 23,000."

thaglamgirl:

"My freaking winner khosi Twala ❤️❤️❤️ girl of the whole season !"

Mayorkun thrills audience at BBTitans grand finale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Mayorkun also known as the Mayor of Lagos, performed at the first edition of the Big Brother Titans tagged the Ziyakhala Wahala edition grand finale show on Sunday, April 2.

Mayorkun performed his hit song, Certified Loner, with a stunning stage performance.

He also performed Camidoh's hit single 'Sugarcane remix,' which he featured alongside King Promise and Darkoo.

