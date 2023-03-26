The highly-watched reality TV show Big Brother Titans is coming to an end as three housemates leave the game, leaving six other housemates to make it to the grand show

After several weeks of keeping up with the game, viewers have seen their top six favourite housemates make it to the end

Out of the six housemates who were up for eviction last week, only three got the chance to experience Biggie’s house for the last week

As the popular maxim goes, whatever has a beginning must surely have an ending.

The Big Brother Titans show, which premiered on January 15, 2023, is about to round up its first-ever season held in South Africa.

For the first time in the history of the Big Brother reality TV show, two great African countries—Nigeria and South Africa—got represented on the show.

This season’s last eviction show, held on March 26, saw three housemates, Thabang, Justin, and Blaqboi, leave the house.

Housemates that made it to the grand finale

One of the most talked-about housemates, Khosi, was saved for the last week after being put up for the previous eviction. Unlike how the show began, the house now has an equilibrium of six finalists: three Nigerians and three South Africans.

Ebubu, Ipeleng, Yvonne, Tsatsii, Kanaga JNR, and Khosi made it to the final week to fight for the prize of $100,000 as viewers get to decide.

Netizens react to the finalists

sapphirebeautyplanet:

"Wait..is anyone still following up this show? I totally forgot about them."

hilda_the_writer:

"Thabang shouldn't have been evicted. "

youfoundpresh:

"The highlight of today’s eviction is that @thabangkmazi was evicted! The joy in my is unexplainable best eviction ever!!"

queen_unshakable_:

"Definitely khosi not because I'm a fan but because she's definitely the zhgala wahala her game portrays this season title."

ojonggrace:

"Except she's Disqualified. Khosi will win with wide margin. My Joy is that Yvonne is a finalists."

ayomideokhuoya:

"Kanaga for the money. The money is definitely kanagalized."

olalekan_2017:

"Queen khosi or nobody that's on period. "

