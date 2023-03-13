Nigerian singer and songwriter Niniola took her fans and music lovers back to 2013 when she auditioned for the country’s X Factor show

The music star blew the minds of her judges with her rendition of Celine Dion’s steamy love song, Love You More

The old video of Niniola at the music show gathered reactions from her fans and music lovers, who praised her passion and talent

Afrobeats star Niniola drove netizens down memory lane as an old video of her auditioning at the Nigerian edition of X-Factor surfaced on the internet.

The Maradona singer rendered one of America’s top R&B songs, Love You More by Celine Dion, which drove her judges, Onyeka Onwenu, Mi, and Reggie Rockstone, nuts.

Pictures of Nigerian singer Niniola

Source: Instagram

Onyeka Onwenu commended her performance by saying that she got goosebumps as she sang.

Unfortunately, Niniola didn’t make it to the final stage of The X Factor, as she was later rejected.

See her performance below:

Nigerians react to Niniola’s performance

d33no9wr:

"Now na nyash she day shake for us oh."

mick_jenius:

"So na una, Ekiti people, I been love u, but anybody when come from ekiti suppose collect five hundred."

iamseuness:

"Omo see my queen of African that year I love Aunty niniola "

iskilze:

"Quick one...why do we use this kinda songs to know talent...and when they become popular they make songs you can't take for auditions.....it will be kpankpangolo music."

fogsonjay:

"And you still go project fame ? This girl don really hustle sha."

elate_dad:

"Ahhh na THEM THEM. Ekiti pipu."

officialmuzz__fit_:

"I cried too much talent in Nigeria is not making be in the spot light ....All this fireboy , rema , ayraa star etc just be yahoo boys wey dey hot pass all this egbon adugbo."

sharpstar_on_it:

"Nice one guys check out my new album with the link in my bio."

Source: Legit.ng