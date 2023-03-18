Nollywood actor Desmond Elliot has shared a picture showing the moment he cast his vote in Lagos state

The actor, who is contesting for another term as a lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, gave thanks to God after voting

Some of his colleagues and his fans have since taken to his comment section to wish him good luck ahead of the poll result

Popular moviemaker and politician Desmond Elliot joined other Lagosians to participate in the Gubernatorial election, which took place in the state today, March 18.

The veteran actor, a Lagos State House of Assembly lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is hoping to return to the office.

Fans wish Desmond Elliot luck. Credit: @desmondelliot @vickyelliot

Source: Instagram

Sharing a picture showing the moment he cast his votes, Desmond Elliot added a caption in the Yoruba language that means, “We give thanks to God.”

See his post below:

See more pictures shared by the actor’s wife, Vicky Elliot below:

Celebrities, fans react to Desmond Elliot's picture

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

buhariyb:

"Best of luck bro."

deyemitheactor:

"Wishing you all the best! ."

baiyewuadetoro:

"CONGRATULATIONS are in order."

kvng_dave2.0:

"Best of luck sir, definitely rooting for you……Hon Des 2023 ."

uzee_usman:

"Baba na all the best Allah ya baka nasara sir."

tiyajumbe_:

"More blessings to you Sir ."

bryanbombastiq:

"Best of luck Honourable! ✊."

raymond_agaba1:

"Oluwaseun."

peraskitchen:

"A queen who stands by her King Always ..victory only my queen ."

giftycharles:

"Congratulations in advance ."

ejir0:

"Victory at last in Jesus name."

Desmond Elliot's opponent's name missing on INEC's list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the name of the Labour Party candidate for Surelere 1 Constituency, Olumide Oworu, contesting against the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) Desmond Elliot, was missing on the final list of governorship and House of Assembly candidates.

As reported by Daily Trust, a series of tweets had insinuated that Oworu’s name was missing.

A Twitter user @StFrankingKezy in a tweet said;

“This guy is not even a candidate of LP in the forthcoming Gov & HoA elections oooooo because his name is not even on INEC list. Wonders shall never end. Who started the narrative?”

Source: Legit.ng