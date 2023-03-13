The BBTitans show has now held its first round of nominations after the housemates’ pairs were dissolved

In a new development, the Head of House, Blaqboi, was not allowed to use a veto save and replace power

Eight out of the 12 remaining housemates were put up for possible eviction including Khosi, Blue Aiva and Kanaga Jnr

The housemates on the Big Brother Titans show have now faced their first round of nominations after their pairs were dissolved.

Recall that after a few weeks on the show, the housemates were grouped into a pair of two each but that has now ended.

In their usual fashion, the housemates entered the Diary Room to nominate their colleagues and at the end of the nomination round, eight housemates were put up for possible eviction.

BBTitans fans react to nomination list after pairs were dissolved. Photos: @bigbro_africa, @yvonne.godswill

Source: Instagram

Note that there are now 12 housemates on the show with two of them, Ipeleng and Ebubu, having secured their spots in the finals. The Head of House for the week, Blaqboi, was also not allowed to use a veto power to save and replace.

The housemates who got nominated are: Khosi, Blue Aiva, Kanaga Jnr, Tsatsii, Miracle OP, Nana, Thabang and Yvonne.

See how the housemates nominated below:

Khosi: Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii

Ipeleng: Kanaga Jnr and Khosi

Blaqboi: Miracle OP and Thabang

Ebubu: Miracle and Blue Aiva

Miracle: Kanaga Jnr and Yvonne

Justin: Khosi and Tsatsii

Nana: Miracle and Blue Aiva

Kanaga Jnr: Khosi and Miracle OP

Yvonne: Miracle OP and Thabang

Blue Aiva: Nana and Yvonne

Thabang: Kanaga Jnr and Yvonne

Tsatsii: Nana and Blue Aiva

Total:

Blue Aiva: 3 nominations

Kanaga Jnr: 4 nominations

Khosi: 3 nominations

Miracle OP: 5 nominations

Nana: 2 nominations

Thabang: 2 nominations

Tsatsii: 2 nominations

Yvonne: 2 nominations

Nigerians react to nomination list

Read what some BBTitans fans had to say about the nominations below:

rinah.ik:

“Justin survived but atleast it’s not Nana!! Leaving first on Sunday will teach her her place .”

jane_bahago:

“Justin is just invisible in that house no content at all, the housemates don’t even remember him. Only time he has been asked question by Ebuka/Lawrence if he is he is in the game. Total waste of space .”

jennexglowtouch:

“The way the housemate nominate kanaga Jnr they really see him as a threat. Am happy that Nana and tsatsil is up come and be going.”

ovygold:

“Nobody nominated Justin.”

