It was a mega eviction tonight, March 5, 2023, on the Big Brother Titian (BBTitans) show, as for the first time this season, two pairs of housemates were sent packing from Biggie's house

The pair of Juicy Jay and Olivia were the first two housemates that were voted out from the show

However, they weren't going to be the only ones leaving as minutes later, Nelisa and Nigerian playboy housemates Yemi Cregx was soon to join them

It was a bumper package at the recently concluded Sunday eviction show that saw two more Nigerian housemates and their South African partners leave the Big Brother Titan house.

Recall that last week, Sunday, February 26, there was no eviction as Biggie suspended the eviction show and instead used it to catch up on some of the events in the house over the week.

4 BBTitan housemates, Juicy Jay, Olivia, Nelisa and Yemi Cregx have been evicted from the show. Photo credit: @bigbro_africa

Source: Instagram

But that wasn't to be the case this as Ebuka returned to host the Sunday eviction show alongside his South African colleague Lawrence Maleka.

Four housemates were evicted in one night for the first time on the show. Juicy Jay and his in-house Nigerian partner, Olivia, were the first pair (Juiovla) booted out.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Soon afterwards, Ebuka announced the eviction of Nelisa and Yemi Cregx.

Watch the moment they left the house below:

See how netizens reacted to Juicy Jay and Olivia's eviction

@expliot_bella:

"I don’t see reasons of watching this show anymore , favorite housemates re evicted… y’all get ready for a boring show henceforth."

@lulama_luu:

"Juicy Jay died for Olivia’s sins."

@_sera_mutoni_:

"YELISA NOOOOOOOOOOOO."

@fancy_p4:

"This BBtitans is becoming so boring no communication btw ebuka or Lawrence with d housemates no live show to see the eviction housemates."

@expliot_bella:

"INEC don Rigged our votes weldone."

@montesdejulia:

" big brother pairing it hurts alot."

@msnkuli:

"The Royals are next. If not today, next week!"

@kishmeicent:

"Is this real eviction."

@tlotli_rea:

"No this pairing should end now. Yoh."

@monica_tauzen:

"Big brother stop this pairing thing plz ."

“She deserves more”: Netizens react as BBTitans’ star Marvin buys Yaya iPhone 13

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the recently evicted Big Brother Titan star Marvin Achi has sparked reactions online with an act of love he showed his female colleague from the show, Yaya.

Marvin and Yaya were evicted from the BBTitan house on Sunday, February 19, 2023. During their eviction interview, Yaya was outspoken about her feelings towards Marvin.

She also revealed that she wanted to pursue a relationship with the body-building model outside Biggie's house.

Source: Legit.ng