Nigerian business magnate E-Money and his brother, singer Kcee have shared a video from their polling unit

The two brothers, who are from Anambra state, polling unit was like a mini party as voters were in a merry mood as they cast their votes

The video has stunned many netizens on social media, as many wished they were in the same polling unit

Popular Nigerian business E-Money and his older brother, singer Kcee like many voters in the country participated in the 2023 Governorship election, however, their polling unit came with more than expected.

A video the brothers jointly shared via their Instagram accounts showed their polling unit was like a mini-party as people were seen eating, drinking and in merry moods

E-Money and Kcee share video from their polling unit. Credit: @iam_emoney1 @iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

A clip from the video also showed a man grilling meat at the polling unit, which stunned many netizens.

Captioning the video, the brothers wrote:

“It is too late to fail voting things.”

Netizens react to video from E-Money and Kcee polling unit

olajimi_dayung:

"Na this kind polling unit I wan go cast my vote."

wezzyprada2:

"Chaiiiiiii the kind of area I went to be right now ."

chi.victor.5095:

"Ahah..you guys turned the election to mini bush bar… This life sweet una sha."

quincy_focus:

"Polling unit wey go Harvard ❤️."

de_lorel_ap:

"☝️One and only E Money of the whole Universe ❤️."

chin_9229:

"Great and good people! Dalu no o!! ❤️❤️."

___olalekan___:

"Magodo is the real voting area. No stress, vote, eat, drink, dance and go home happy. No thug zone just set of rich families doing their things…."

fowizle_cubana:

"Better merriment and voting . Best polling unit in the whole Nigeria right now."

Paul Okoye expresses displeasure at election violence

Meanwhile, Paul Okoye, in a report via Legit.ng reacted to the violence that trailed the 2023 governorship elections, which took place in some states in the country on Saturday, March 18.

In a statement, Paul, a supporter of the Labour Party (LP), revealed he would be treating some people differently after the election is over as he declared that many are not humans.

He wrote:

“After this election! know this and know peace... I will not be eating in the same table with some of you. I will never trust some of you... my long spoon will always be available."

Source: Legit.ng