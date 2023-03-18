“You Turn Election to Mini Bar”: Video From E-Money and Kcee's Polling Unit Stuns Many, Grilled Meat Spotted
- Nigerian business magnate E-Money and his brother, singer Kcee have shared a video from their polling unit
- The two brothers, who are from Anambra state, polling unit was like a mini party as voters were in a merry mood as they cast their votes
- The video has stunned many netizens on social media, as many wished they were in the same polling unit
Popular Nigerian business E-Money and his older brother, singer Kcee like many voters in the country participated in the 2023 Governorship election, however, their polling unit came with more than expected.
A video the brothers jointly shared via their Instagram accounts showed their polling unit was like a mini-party as people were seen eating, drinking and in merry moods
A clip from the video also showed a man grilling meat at the polling unit, which stunned many netizens.
Captioning the video, the brothers wrote:
“It is too late to fail voting things.”
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to video from E-Money and Kcee polling unit
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
olajimi_dayung:
"Na this kind polling unit I wan go cast my vote."
wezzyprada2:
"Chaiiiiiii the kind of area I went to be right now ."
chi.victor.5095:
"Ahah..you guys turned the election to mini bush bar… This life sweet una sha."
quincy_focus:
"Polling unit wey go Harvard ❤️."
de_lorel_ap:
"☝️One and only E Money of the whole Universe ❤️."
chin_9229:
"Great and good people! Dalu no o!! ❤️❤️."
___olalekan___:
"Magodo is the real voting area. No stress, vote, eat, drink, dance and go home happy. No thug zone just set of rich families doing their things…."
fowizle_cubana:
"Better merriment and voting . Best polling unit in the whole Nigeria right now."
Paul Okoye expresses displeasure at election violence
Meanwhile, Paul Okoye, in a report via Legit.ng reacted to the violence that trailed the 2023 governorship elections, which took place in some states in the country on Saturday, March 18.
In a statement, Paul, a supporter of the Labour Party (LP), revealed he would be treating some people differently after the election is over as he declared that many are not humans.
He wrote:
“After this election! know this and know peace... I will not be eating in the same table with some of you. I will never trust some of you... my long spoon will always be available."
