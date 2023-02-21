The recently evicted pair from the Big Brother Titan (BBTitan) show, Marvin and Yaya, seems set to take their in-house relationship to the next level outside of Biggie's house

And evidence of the developing relationship became quite apparent after a video clip of Yaya revealing that Marvin got her an iPhone 13 went viral

Marvin and Yaya shared some form of love interest during their stay in the BBTitan house and were known together as the Mayas

Recently evicted Big Brother Titan star Marvin Achi has sparked reactions online with an act of love he showed his female colleague from the show, Yaya.

Marvin and Yaya were evicted from the BBTitan house on Sunday, February 19, 2023. During their eviction interview, Yaya was outspoken about her feelings towards Marvin. She wanted to pursue a relationship with the body building model outside Biggie's house.

BBTitan star Marvins sends his partner Yaya into delirium as he buys her an iPhone 13. Photo credit: @marvinachi/@yayamwanda

And recent shreds of evidence have shown that something extraordinary might just be brewing between the reality TV stars as Marvin buys his love interest Yaya an iPhone 13 to celebrate.

A video clip of Yaya revealing that Marvin bought her an iPhone while thanking him trends online. In the viral clip, she could also call Marvin 'baby'.

Watch the trending video of Yaya thanking Marvin for buying her a phone below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip of Yaya revealing she wanted Marvin bought her an iPhone 13

@mostbeautifule1:

"She deserves more, Yaya is 12 yards of wife material. Loves and adores Marvin."

@geelash__:

"I’m sure he is not aware of the situation in the country."

@ndimekz:

"Yaya we love you so much for sticking by Marvin. God Bless your sweet soul. Not to worry, many more gifts await you."

@mercyjames23:

"Wetin concern marvin concern the country situation, guy go just fly go US with his Yaya."

@mzphunmi:

"I miss seeing maya on my screen."

@ruthmuzina:

"Marvin is among the richest hm in the house."

@official_cindyjojo:

"We no get cash here oo just dey play."

@maggie_machenzie:

"This is soo sweet."

@mercyjames23:

"Yaya is a gift to womanhood, I hope Marvin family are seeing, these lady is a gift to womanhood and humanity."

@official_wendy__:

"Awwwww Marvin is so sweet."

@minahcele1:

"Marvin is obviously rich the guy is earning his money in dollars,"

Fans react as Marvin and Yaya are Evicted from the BBTitan house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the weekly Sunday eviction show of the Big Brother Titan just ended, and as usual, a couple of housemates were ushered out the door of Biggie's house.

However, the two housemates evicted after the week's show was a couple of many people's favourites, Marvin and Yaya.

Marvin is a Nigerian-American and prolific reality TV personality who has been on America's Got Talent and Love Island shows.

