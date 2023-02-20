Big Brother Titans star Yaya and Marvin were evicted from the house on Sunday, February 19, and they have shared their experiences

For Marvin, who has never watched any Big Brother show, he realized too late that despite being himself, he should have played his game well

Yaya, on the other hand, found a safe space in Marvin and does not regret how her journey played out

The BBTitans show has entered its sixth week, and the last pair of housemates to go home were Yaya and Marvin.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the pair talked about their connection, their eviction, what they would miss in the house, and their careers after the show.

Marvin and Yaya talk about BBTitans experiences Photo credit: @marvinachi

Source: Instagram

As expected, regardless of the edition, the Big Brother house is always a new experience for any housemate, regardless of their duration in the house.

Marvin had a great time meeting people and connecting with Yaya. He said

"Experience in the house was beautiful, it was an opportunity to meet with South African contestants. I had a beautiful connection with Yaya, from flirting to eventually being partners. I'd miss connecting with Yaya."

For Yaya, most of her amazing time in the house was because of her connection with Marvin.

The South African beauty said:

"I enjoyed different cultures, we enjoyed being in each other's faces. I would do it again if I could. It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I would miss spending time with Marvin, I mean, I threw all my shots at this guy."

On their eviction, Marvin revealed that he found out everyone was playing a game too late, and at first, he had reservations against Kanaga for putting him up for eviction.

"First, I'd never seen any Big Brother Naija at all, I didn't know what to expect. I tried to get to know Yaya for instance as well as other people. So yes, I had reservations at first, but I found out much later, after I came out, that the whole thing is a game. He just played his game. If I could go back in, I'd go back with a strategy that would scatter everything."

For Yaya, she felt their eviction wasn't fair but she is grateful for her journey regardless.

She said:

"I don't regret how things played out. I was true to myself. My eviction wasn't fair. I think there are wicked teams in the house. I think we were evicted because we weren't spicy enough; we didn't bring plenty pepper."

The South African ex-housemate continued talking about her pairing with Marvin and their connection.

"Marvin was like my anchor in the house as my partner. It made the journey easier. I don't think we would have done differently without being paired. Marvin is a great guy, sweet, funny without trying, and amazing."

Marvin found a way to remain on his own despite his situationship with Jaypee and Blue Aiva, despite Yaya in the picture. On if there will be a reconnection with Jaypee, the body fitness enthusiast said:

"Reconnecting with Jaypee might happen; we were pretty close in the house. We had things similar and talked about love languages. We gravitated toward each other, which was surprising to me. With Blue, it was more like vibes. We just connected."

When Yaya came into the house, she talked about causing chaos and distracting the guys. The South African model, however, seemed to throw all her strategies in the bin.

On if Marvin had to do with the change of heart, a visibly blushing Yaya finally revealed:

'I was intentional about my time, but honestly, it was the muscle.'

Marvin has been on reality shows before BBTitans, and on ending up in the house, the ex-housemate gave accolades to his mum.

"I got interested in BBNaija through my mum; then, I looked into it briefly on Youtube. For this one, I just applied, and around that time, I also tried for other shows, and casting directors started looking for me, so it was back-to-back. I believe God's leading me, and I am just gonna go."

Seeing as the Maya ship seemed strong in the house, there just might be hope that something else would develop. Yaya excitedly revealed that she hopes to come to Nigeria with Marvin.

The fitness enthusiast added:

"We have chemistry and genuine connection. I didn't want the game to interfere with our genuine connection, so outside, I don't know yet."

Leaving the show early crushed both Yaya and Marvin, seeing as they didn't get to win the ultimate prize money.

Yaya gesturing towards Marvin simply said:

"I should have put less emotions in the house."

Marvin again talked about how he didn't know everyone was playing a game.

'I should have seen how the game goes you know. Play the game and still be my real self.'

On the notorious Yemi, Khosi, and Blue Aiva triangle situationship, Marvin disclosed:

"He keeps playing himself. He is handling the situationship well to an extent, he already said he is a player. It is not easy with different women in the house, throwing themselves at you, so he is trying his best."

Lastly, the Big Brother Titans journey has ended for the Maya pair, but their careers have only started. Marvin had a business before coming on the show, and he hopes to continue. He said:

"I had a health and fitness business, selling stuff like supplements, so that continues. I plan to open gyms in Nigeria and South Africa; modelling too will get into the mix."

For Yaya, she hopes to keep doing her business and expand, and she hopes she has given potential movie makers her acting debut on the show.

"I will obviously focus on my modelling, acting, and business, you know, get my cosmetic line off the ground. You will see more of me. I couldn't hand over my socials to anyone because I lost my phone just 48 hours before we went into the house."

Source: Legit.ng