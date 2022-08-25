“She Never Know Wetin She Want”: Reactions As Vee Hints at New Relationship Months After Breaking Up With Neo
- BBNaija Vee has hinted at going into another relationship months after she ended her affair with fellow reality star Neo
- The reality star and singer, in a statement, said she thinks she is ready to fall in love once again as she sparks a new relationship rumour
- Vee’s statement has sparked mixed reactions from many of her fans and followers, with some wondering why she left Neo
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Victoria Adeyele, known as Vee, is currently making headlines after she hinted at changing her relationship status.
Vee, who ended her relationship with fellow reality star Neo Akpofure some months back, said she’s ready to love again.
The model made this known via her official Twitter handle as she expressed her desire to be in another relationship.
Ultimate Love's Ebiteinye Juliet voices out, says now she understands why Regina Daniels married Ned Nwoko
In her words;
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
“I think I am ready for love again.”
See the post below:
Vee sparks reactions after hinting at a new relationship
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
only1_ednariches:
"To me neo was loyal and committed oh, but u never can tell sha."
mikkytorino:
"Vee no! Stay with us a little more that route is COLD trust me."
m_i_n_k_y:
"Cheers to more breakfast ."
owo_dada:
"Make Una two shift with Una small children relationship ….."
oba_nanaofficial7:
"She never know watin she want."
mhiz_viva.zinny:
"Okay, there is nice. Me too I am going to give love a chance ooo."
joanodenu:
"Well welcome back aunty, it’s been long i heard from you Ur clients are ready too."
shalisdiva:
"Ehyah Na so sweet boyfriend turn colleague in a twinkle of an eye."
"I really want to marry you": BBNaija's Sheggz tells Bella in emotional video, fans drop hilarious comments
chloe_logistics:
"Vee we are all in this single journey no need to move on."
Vee unfollows Neo amid breakup rumours
Man Nigerians had a reason to believe that Big Brother Naija 2020 stars, Neo and Vee have truly ended their relationship.
Rumours had been going around social media as some people seemed to have confirmed that one of the stars left the other.
Fans were finally convinced that their faves were no longer together seeing as Vee unfollowed Neo on Instagram.
Source: Legit.ng