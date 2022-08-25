BBNaija Vee has hinted at going into another relationship months after she ended her affair with fellow reality star Neo

The reality star and singer, in a statement, said she thinks she is ready to fall in love once again as she sparks a new relationship rumour

Vee’s statement has sparked mixed reactions from many of her fans and followers, with some wondering why she left Neo

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Victoria Adeyele, known as Vee, is currently making headlines after she hinted at changing her relationship status.

Vee, who ended her relationship with fellow reality star Neo Akpofure some months back, said she’s ready to love again.

Vee says she is ready for love again. Credit: @veeiye

Source: Instagram

The model made this known via her official Twitter handle as she expressed her desire to be in another relationship.

In her words;

“I think I am ready for love again.”

Vee sparks reactions after hinting at a new relationship

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

only1_ednariches:

"To me neo was loyal and committed oh, but u never can tell sha."

mikkytorino:

"Vee no! Stay with us a little more that route is COLD trust me."

m_i_n_k_y:

"Cheers to more breakfast ."

owo_dada:

"Make Una two shift with Una small children relationship ….."

oba_nanaofficial7:

"She never know watin she want."

mhiz_viva.zinny:

"Okay, there is nice. Me too I am going to give love a chance ooo."

joanodenu:

"Well welcome back aunty, it’s been long i heard from you Ur clients are ready too."

shalisdiva:

"Ehyah Na so sweet boyfriend turn colleague in a twinkle of an eye."

chloe_logistics:

"Vee we are all in this single journey no need to move on."

Vee unfollows Neo amid breakup rumours

Man Nigerians had a reason to believe that Big Brother Naija 2020 stars, Neo and Vee have truly ended their relationship.

Rumours had been going around social media as some people seemed to have confirmed that one of the stars left the other.

Fans were finally convinced that their faves were no longer together seeing as Vee unfollowed Neo on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng