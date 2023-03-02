Nollywood actress Olaide Oyedeji has taken to social media to update her fans on her surgery journey

The mum of four, who is still in Nigeria, decided to have her behind worked on for the second time in the country

Oyedeji also urged her fans to put her in their prayers even if they think she does not deserve it

Popular Yoruba actress Olaide Oyedeji will be back on social media soon to 'pepper' netizens after her surgery.

In a video on her page, the actress announced that she would be having work done on her behind for the second time.

Olaide Oyedeji will undergo surgery in Nigeria. Photo credit: @officialolaideoyedeji

Source: Instagram

The Germany-based star revealed why she decided to have the procedure here instead of outside the country, saying she was in the hands of professionals.

Oyedeji then urged Nigerians to pray for her even if they thought she was not worth it and deserved no empathy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wrote:

"Guys please pray for me I might not worth it or deserve it, and yes I’ll be in safe hands. My team are professionals. Not withstanding prayers always goes a long way See you guys back in 5 hours."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Olaide's post

pretty_diva054:

"I am sure d surgery was yesterday and it was successful b4 posting ds today. Abi u no b omo naija again? We know say we no fit post ds same day especially b4 entering d surgery room."

purity_crown:

"It will be successful ijn."

juicybamila19:

"One thing with surgery you will keep on doing and doing good luck."

pxquisite_designs:

"Something uve done days agona my mind tell me oo."

akinyemi_adekunle_:

"All the best wishes and successful one!"

izyskreamychic:

"All for social media validation hmmmm."

belindaoma:

"Which idi again? With the one you have again? Odiegwu! Safe surgery."

prettytemmie_xx:

"Y’all don’t know when to stop doing sugery until una turn to Watin i no know."

pretty_khadeejah:

"That’s the thing about this bbl you will never be satisfied anyways safe surgery o."

Olaide Oyedeji drags people cursing her for leaving her marriage

Nollywood actress Olaide Oyedeji finally picked up the courage to call out netizens dragging and cursing her for leaving her marriage.

In a video on her page, the actress wondered why relationships are a do-or-die affair in Nigeria.

She revealed that people send hate posts on her page and in her DM, with most of the insults and curses coming from women.

Source: Legit.ng