A new set of Big Brother Titans housemates are now facing possible eviction after getting nominated by their pairs

The Heads of House, Blue Aiva and Kanaga Jnr, used their veto power to save Yemi Cregx and Nelisa

Khosi, Miracle, Ipeleng, Blaqboi, Thabang and more, were named by Big Brother as facing eviction for the week

Things have continued to get more intense in the Big Brother Titans house seeing as a new set of housemates are facing eviction.

In line with their usual tradition every Monday night, one representative of each housemate pair went into the diary room to nominate two pairs for possible eviction.

After the remaining 11 pairs on the show had nominated their colleagues, Big Brother announced the pairs that were facing eviction.

Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle), Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng), Thabana (Thabang and Nana), Yelisa (Yemi Cregx and Nelisa), and Jaykay (Jaypee and Lukay), were named as the pairs facing possible eviction.

How the housemates nominated

Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle OP) : Royals (Ebubu and Tsatsi), Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng)

Juvone (Justin and Yvonne) : Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle), Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng)

Jenni Li (Jenni O and Mmeli) : Yelisa (Yemi Cregx and Nelisa), Khosicle (Khosi and Miracle)

Juovla (Juicy Jay and Olivia): Blaqleng (Blaqboi, Ipeleng), Thabana (Thabang and Nana)

Blaqleng (Blaqboi, Ipeleng): Khosicle (Khosi, Miracle), Juvone (Justin, Yvonne)

Maya (Marvin, Naya): Thabana (Thabang, Nana), Blaqleng (Blaqboi, Ipeleng)

Thabana (Thabang, Nana): Jaykay (Jaypee, Lukay), Yelisa (Yemi Cregx, Nelisa)

Kaniva (Kanaga Jnr, Blue Aiva): Khosicle (Khosi, Miracle), Jaykay (Jaypee, Lukay)

Yelisa (Yemi Cregx, Nelisa): Jaykay (Jaypee, Lukay), Blaqleng (Blaqboi, Ipeleng)

Jaykay (Jaypee, Lukay): Jenni Li (Jenni O, Mmeli), Thabana (Thabang, Nana)

Royals (Ebubu, Tsatsi): Khosicle (Khosi, Miracle), Thabana (Thabang, Nana)

Heads of House Kaniva (Kanga Jnr and Blue Aiva) use veto save and replace power

After Big Brother had announced the 5 pairs of housemates up for eviction, he called on the two Heads of House, Kanaga Jnr and Blue Aiva, to decide within one minute who they wanted to save and replace.

After deliberating for a moment, Kanaga announced that they were saving Yelisa (Yemi Cregx and Nelisa) and they were replacing them with Maya (Marvin and Naya).

So the final nomination list came to be Jaykay, Maya, Khosicle, Thabana and Blaqleng.

Netizens react to nominated housemates

After the final nominations were announced, netizens took to social media to react to the line up. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

iam_omowummy:

"Lukay and ipeleng can go home, it’s long overdue "

soliat.ade:

"Khosicle aint going nowhere "

nifer_duru:

"Since my yemi is save the rest can go"

unseenngel:

"Am saving thabang and koshicle..my favs"

mz_faythfuul:

"Jaykay should start arranging their stuffs from today o"

nnekaopara3:

"I'm saving Khonsi... doing it for yemi... they're d content."

thestudentconnectv:

"Not a tough nomination though. Khosicle and Thabana are definitely staying, either Maya, Jaykay and Blaqleng will leave but this pairing thing get as e be sha. Some people are just in the wrong pairs."

emejark1:

"last week is 4 pair's. 1 pair is evicted and this week is 5 pair's I think 2 pair's is going home this Sunday."

amehvicky:

"Blue no wan take chances on yemi"

ireti_ola1:

"My thabang o..thabana till the last day"

mofolusho_ade:

"I can’t believe I’m saving nana because of thabang"

prettiest_biola:

"Goodbye to blaqleng or jaykay in advance"

Sandra and Theo Traw get evicted from BBTitans house

Last week Sunday, January 22, was the first eviction show, but nobody was evicted from the house.

However, things got real on January 29 as Sandra and Theo were both kicked off the show during the second eviction show that took place.

Yemi Cregx, Nelisa, Sandra, Theo, Ebubu, Tsatsii, Justin and Yvonne were all put up for possible eviction, but it was the Santheo pair that got booted out of the house.

