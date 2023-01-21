Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has been suspended for anti party activities by the National Working Committee (NWC)

It also announced the dissolution of the Ekiti state Executive Committee and the setting up of a caretaker committee

Nnamani, a serving senator of the PDP, had endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Senator Chimaroke Nnamani for anti party activities.

Nnamani, a serving senator, had endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who like him belings to the class of ’99 governors.

While Tinubu was Lagos governor between 1999 and 2007, Nnamani governed Enugu state between that period.

This was contained in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, late on Friday, January 20.

Suspended PDP chieftains in the southeast are:

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu state)

Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo state)

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The suspended members in Ekiti state are;

Ayeni Funso -(Ekiti North)

Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji -(Ekiti Central)

Emiola Adenike Jennifer -(Ekiti South II)

Ajayi Babatunde Samuel -(Ekiti North II)

Olayinka James Olalere -(Ekiti Central)

Akerele Oluyinka -(Ekiti North I)

Fayose Oluwajomiloju John -(Ekiti Central I)

Source: Legit.ng