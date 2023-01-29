The Big Brother Titans (BBTitan) reality TV show has witnessed its eviction tonight, Sunday, January 29, 2023, as the pair Sandra and Theo leave the show after just two weeks

Theo and Sandra aka Santheo were paired together as a couple in the house, however, it seems that has been their undoing as they couldn't help keep each on the show

Sandra is a Nigerian housemate that was one of the new contestants that joined the show days after it was premiered

The Big Brother Titan reality TV show has finally kicked into full gear as the business end of things was on full display today.

Last week Sunday, January 22 was the first eviction show, but nobody was evicted from the show. However, things got real today, as Sandra and Theo were both kicked off the show during the second eviction show that took place earlier today.

The pair of Theo and Sandra are the first BBTitan housemates to be evicted from the Titan house. Photo credit:@sandra_essiene/@theophillus_traw

Yemi Cregx, Nelisa, Sandra, Theo, Ebubu, Tsatsii, Justin and Yvonne were all put up for possible eviction, but it was the Santheo pair that got booted out of the house.

See how Sandra and Theo were evicted from the BBTitan reality TV show:

Netizens react to the eviction of Sandra and Theo as they became the first housemates to leave the show

@favor_uba:

"Let's not act like we didn't see this coming sha."

@___oluwasemilore30:

"Theo spoilt her game real bad."

@conceited.pandu:

"She badly wanted to stay so she faces Nelissa Karma right there."

@lamae_sway:

"Its not fair tho .....Atleast if they had been them more time since they were new."

@theyhxte__makah:

"This was so obvious."

@shoe_lounge00:

"Yvonne was really lucky they were 2nd to d last that Justin will spoil her game I don’t like this paring thg at all."

@thembimoloi352:

"Aish! dis paring ting is not fair thou."

@official_ellaclarah:

"She just came in."

