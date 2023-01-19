The Russian-Ukraine war has changed life as it is for many residents in the country and one such person is famous AfroUkrainaian dancer, Adelina Deli

Deli during a recent interview shared her story and stressed the importance of Africans waking up to the plight of their brothers and sisters in the diaspora

The two-time Dancing With The Stars participant equally gave a refreshing insight into her plans for the future and commitment to promoting Ukraine and Nigeria

“It was March, the Dnieper River was very cold, the boat capsized and they died. Nothing can take away this pain. Pain for innocent adults and especially children,” AfroUkrainian dancer, Adelina Deli, said as she recounted the horrors of a dreadful moment in her life during a tell-all interview.

The Nigerian-Ukranian had spent the bulk of her life in the country and it was taking a completely new and startling shape right in front of her eyes in the heat of the Russian invasion.

Adelina Deli opens up about her journey. Photo: Adelina Deli

Back home in the Republic of Congo, Deli’s family members were equally plagued with fear and worry about what would become of her, with her father sparing no time in reaching out and seeking ways to help.

As days rolled into weeks and months, life as the young choreographer knew it became a shadow of itself, but through it, all, the deep and genuine love from family kept her sane.

Before the Russian invasion, Deli who was born in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, had done beautifully well for herself in the country’s entertainment industry. As a child, Deli loved dancing and this passion would eventually see her carve a career for herself years later.

At 21, she had already gained wide acclaim in her craft as a dancer after participating in two seasons of the Ukrainian edition of Dancing With The Stars, taking on the role of choreographer for the Azerbaijani team at Eurovision 2021 and making appearances on international stages in countries such as Portugal, Estonia, Spain, Dubai, Cyprus, Slovakia, Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, Turkey and Egypt.

Without an iota of doubt, life had been good to Deli and could only get better, until the war came knocking on February 24—a day now forever etched in her memory. Her young brother-in-law and grandmother would eventually get killed as they tried to escape the shelling.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine is terrible. I wouldn’t wish it to an enemy. I think you can survive everything – crises, rallies. But war is something different,” Deli submitted.

The 21-year-old who continues to keep in touch with her family in Africa hinted at the danger of Africans sitting on a fence and refusing to stand against the oppressors.

For Deli, Africans who are scattered in the diaspora are one and the same as those who are at home, and it makes no sense for people at home to idly watch as their brothers and sisters get killed.

“It’s something that I don’t get. For Africans and people with African roots skin color acts as a unifier. That’s how we find “brothers and sisters” across the world. We approach people, even if we don’t know them personally, and start a conversation. I think the story about me and my father is a perfect example – we still found each other, despite difficulties and many kilometers between us. So, I don’t understand, if Africans see that their “brothers and sisters” are suffering in Ukraine, why do they choose to turn their backs? Or even worth – support the full-scale invasion.”

The choreographer added that refusing to choose a side or staying neutral is as good as siding with the oppressors and enabling them to press further with evil.

“And those who invade feed on neutrality – oppressors only become stronger if more countries claim neutrality in the face of injustice, instead of supporting the country fighting for its independence. No one person’s suffering is more or less worthy than another’s. And why would Africans turn a blind eye to Ukraine which has always contributed to the maintenance of peace on the African continent? In situations like Russian invasion of Ukraine even being neutral could be dangerous, because it feeds the oppressor and breaches global security. Today Ukraine is at anticolonial war against the Russian empire and if the aggressor is not stopped on time, any other place, including Africa, could be at risk.”

On the possibility of Russian propaganda playing a part in the tune African choose to dance to, Deli charged people on the continent to be wary of fake news and narratives being spread by the aggressors

“I would like to convey to the African people that it is necessary to filter information. The aggressor creates lots of fake news to spread its own narrative. Something like – “Ukraine does not want peace, otherwise, it would give up territories”. Does it seem fair or just to grant the aggressor with any kind of concessions on the cost of the colony? Who but African people can understand better the absurdity of this idea? And when we see that Russia has chosen violence over diplomacy, to an extent that has not happened in Europe since WWII. I believe that when someone is in trouble, all people must come together to defeat this evil. Ukraine needs help and every penny, every voice counts!”

“I never felt discriminated against as a black person in Ukraine”

Adelina Deli opens on about her career as a dancer in Ukraine. Photo: Adelina Deli

Easing into a less upsetting subject, Deli painted a colourful picture of life as a Black person living in Ukraine. For Deli, discrimination of any sort has never been up for discussion in Ukraine, in fact, she says the nation is particular about “opening doors to diversity”.

“Ukrainians are not just white-skinned, they are people of any skin color. In fact, people here speak different languages and have different faith and political beliefs, but that doesn’t stop us from forming meaningful relationships with each other. Ukrainians are not trying to build a “pure” nation with only white people. Instead, we open doors to diversity – in culture, background, choices, race, etc. Growing up as a black-skinned person in Ukraine, I’ve never felt discriminated against. My roots have actually helped me become who I am today.”

Although still in the now, the talented choreographer already has an idea of what she wants to be doing in another 10 years. For Deli, while dancing and modelling will remain a part of her career, she has a mission to promote “Ukraine and Nigeria” to the rest of the world.

“The nearest plans for 10 years are definitely self-development and self-realization. I want to devote myself as much as possible to my work: dancing and modelling. I want to try myself in the field of organizing events. I am open to experiments in terms of career, up to the point that I am ready to sing. But most importantly, I want to promote Ukraine and Nigeria all over the world. My goal is to show how much Ukrainians can give to the world – they are diverse and talented, with rich culture and history. I thrive to achieve that through my work. And plan to devote my whole career to this.”

On using her position to amplify problems such as poverty and malnutrition in Africa, Deli disclosed that it would bring her immense happiness to achieve a name that commands respect all over the world, and ultimately draws the attention of people to such issues.

“ When you have a significant voice, it becomes your responsibility to stand up against injustices like child poverty or war. It’s important to spread the truth about how African children are starving – and it’s equally important to let the world know that Ukrainian children are suffering too. Lots of them have lost parents, homes and even access to education due to the war. If we want our rights to be ensured, we should protect the rights of others. And to do it not just at home, but wherever it’s necessary, whether it’s Ukraine, Africa, Europe, or elsewhere. We could only fight authoritarianism if we resist its practice everywhere in the world.”

