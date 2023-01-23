A video clip showing the moment that Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) housemates Sandra and Olivia got into a major fight that almost became physical has gone viral

Both BBTitan housemates in the viral called each other names, meanwhile, this has sparked a major fight on social media between Nigerian and South African viewers of the show

Olivia is Nigerian while Sandra is South African, the cause of the fight couldn't be deciphered in the viral clip, but other housemates were restraining their colleagues for getting physical

The Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) reality TV show, which is regarded by many as the biggest show on the continent of Africa, has begun to serve up the drama that its viewers were looking forward to seeing.

One of the biggest dramas so far that have happened to date took place on Sunday night, January 22, 2023, when the South African housemate Sandra got in a fight with her Nigerian colleague, Olivia.

The BBTitans house was on fire recently after a fight broke out between Sandra and Olivia that almost got physical. Photo credit: @kikisgists

Both housemates had to be restrained by their other colleagues as they called each other names and

Watch the moment that BBTitan housemates Sandra and Olivia got into a nasty fight:

See how netizens have reacted to the fight between BBTitan housemates Sandra and Olivia

@bigjean_1:

"Sandra is too much, always provoking her friends."

@ochise_22:

"Sandra is doing too much...body shaming ur fellow gal...so much for women supporting women...nah."

@blessyntolue:

"Sandra is doing too much."

@_big_suggs:

"Yemi is lost baby please carry naksu and go and sleep I don’t want problem."

@datdadagurl:

"Body shaming, provoking and she doesn’t listen to anyone… Sandra plsssss rest."

@naijaboyno:

"Very nice.. let fight start.. we need content."

@achan_stitches:

"It's ipeleng and blue for me.........the dragged their partners far away 4rm the drama."

@lucy.skyrah:

"It’s the way ipeleng pulled black boi for me."

