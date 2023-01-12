BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, has now debunked her earlier claims of having an abortion

In a recent interview with actor, Uche Maduagwu, Phyna explained that she saw the abortion news and did not know how to react

The reality TV star debunked the claims and noted that whenever anyone insults her during a fight, she accepts the insult first before proceeding

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, has now debunked her earlier claims on social media that she has had an abortion on two occasions.

Recall that the reality show star admitted having an abortion after a Twitter user trolled her and she also admitted the same during a live video with her colleagues and in an exclusive interview with The Punch.

In a new development, the 25-year-old reality star has now turned down the claims in an interview with controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu.

BBNaija's Phyna finally retracts claims of getting rid of pregnancies.

Source: Instagram

Maduagwu took to his page to share audio recordings of his phone call with Phyna where she debunked the abortion claims.

According to Phyna, she saw the report and she was surprised and did not know how to react to it.

Not stopping there, the BBNaija winner explained that whenever she has a fight with someone and they insult her, she, first of all, accepts whatever the insult is before going ahead to respond.

She said:

“The way I am, if we are fighting and you tell me I'm mad, before I will continue with you, I will accept that madness and answer you back. So when someone actually called me an abortionist, it was literally me doing the way I know how to, that’s why I said yes I have done abortion. Anything you tell me in the course of a fight, I chest it and I expect you to chest whatever I tell you too.”

Not stopping there, Uche Maduagwu asked her if truly there was nothing like an abortion like she claimed and Phyna agreed.

She said:

“I am surprised that the abortion thing is now turning into something else. We were just giving each other back o, that’s how it is o.”

Listen to the recorded phone calls below:

Nigerians react as Phyna finally debunks abortion claims

Read some of the comments from netizens below:

miraclepius58:

"Which kind lie be this one"

onyi_rx:

"Omo! Phyna has finally lost it! Who are d F00ls around this girl?? They don't like her one bit! Her family, friends, team everybody around her hate her cos why give audience to this guy. She really need to be stopped! After capping rubbish few days ago all in a bid to roll in d mud with a troll, we finally moved past it only for her to go grant interview? After interview she stupidly went to do phone call with a known Instagram clout chaser? No this is no longer ordinary. She needs help! The devil is really out to destroy her."

the_real_beccah:

"But wait she actually told Christy-o during her live the other day too."

ricardoprinzz:

"She should sue the punch news if it is not true."

news_nook:

"It's her life, her truth. Make it whatever you want. The world is living a lie. Allow ppl be themselves"

mizzy_el:

"She knew you were recording and gave you the response she felt like giving you."

sunspit_:

"Damage control!!!... Well-done "

co.nfidence5062:

"Prank that can damaged ur life ooooh waw "

titilolaoluwa_kdj:

"She’s surprised, no be wetin she talk pubch published? Besides, she’s talking about the twitter comment, what about the interview you granted where you explained how it happened? That one na fighting matter too. This girl needs good and sensible people around her."

