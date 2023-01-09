Nollywood actress Uchenna Nnanna has humoured her fans and followers on social media with a story of a funny encounter with her son

The actress recounted how the little one had pointed out the unpleasant odour from her mouth while she was trying to prepare him for school

Nnanna used the opportunity to also advise fellow mums and many were seen in her comment section with mixed reactions

Nollywood actress Uchenna Nnanna recently took to social media with a funny story of an encounter she had with her son while trying to prepare him for school.

According to the movie star, she was in the bathroom cleaning her son's mouth when he asked her if she had equally brushed her teeth.

Actress Uchenna Nnanna on how son told her stone-cold truth. Photo: @uchennannanna

Source: Instagram

Nnanna said she answered his question and he didn’t mince his words as he mentioned that her mouth was smelling and she should go brush.

“Chimoooo hmmm Children of this generation will look into your eyes and tell you as it is. During our time fear will never let you say that to your parents. Lessons learnt sha, so I have to brush once I wake up before waking them up,” she wrote.

See her post below:

Social media users react

chichinwa_ said:

"But brushing before going to bed in the night help tho I don’t know if it works for others but when i brush before i go to bed i don’t necessarily need to brush again before communicating with anyone."

umunnag said:

"That's true my dear, children of nowadays, fear who no fear them, dey know too much, they don't fear."

fam2moments said:

"Same thing happened to me few days ago, my 4yr old said my breath was giving him cough and making him fart ."

peacekoyem said:

"Asin, this is just my 2nd daughter. She will plainly ask me not to talk when preparing her for school."

hernyhorla_ said:

callmechigo f this day say it as it is. To them it’s not an insult , they are just communicating."

callmechigo said:

"If you brush your teeth at night you won't be experiencing bad breath in the morning except you chop suya with onions ."

