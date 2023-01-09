A Nigerian lady has narrated how she passed through emotional trauma before eventually getting married

According to her, people told her that nobody wanted to marry her because she had bad character

However, after she got married, the story changed and she advised single people not to let any negative comment get to them

A Nigerian lady, Ifunanya Ochei, has shared a video on TikTok recounting how difficult life was for her when she was still a single lady.

She revealed that people claimed her bad character was stopping men from asking for her hand in marriage.

Nigerian woman shares single life experience Photo Credit: @unique.aiphy/TikTok

She noted that it takes a strong woman to keep it up as a single lady because a lot will be going on around you.

She added after she finally got married, she would always look at her husband and house, and then feel a sense of fulfillment.

In her words:

"So in this my life, I finally married. I saw there, when I was single, my eyes saw shege banza. Eheii What do I not hear, It is because of your bad character, that is why nobody wants to marry you, it is because this it is because of that.

"At a time you start questioning yourself, you'll start doubting yourself. You'll lose your morale you'll lose everything. It takes a strong woman to still keep it together. I kept it together. I am finally married o.

"You know some night I'll just wake up and see my husband, see house, I am now the madam of the house. I am my madam o."

Social media reactions

@gloriana said:

"I am saving this sounds because you literally spoke my mind."

@Sunday Hillary said:

"Congratulations."

@chinasaonyewu1 commented:

"People wey get bad character never question themselves."

@Afoke Erhorho added:

"Sometimes its better for some women to be single for long to truely appropriate marriage."

@Amadi Juliet617 reacted:

"Congratulations sis, i tap into ur testimony."

@ikedinmaonyinyech wrote:

"I understand ur story. I pity people that fights marriages o."

Watch the video below:

