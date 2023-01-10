BBNaija star Maria Chike Benjamin got a lot of people talking following her recent exchange with Apostle Joshua Selman

The reality star reacted to the preacher’s tweet and asked if he was the apostle people claimed she had a thing with

According to Maria, she and her partner laughed out loud when she came across his post and it stirred online reactions

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Maria Chike Benjamin, recently left a comment about Apostle Joshua Selman on social media.

It all started when the apostle shared a tweet where he wished netizens a happy new week and Maria reacted to the post.

The reality show star asked if Apostle Selman was the preacher they claimed she had a thing with.

BBNaija's Maria asks Apostle Joshua Selman if he's the one they claimed she had an affair with. Photos: @mariachikebenjamin, @joshuaselman

Not stopping there, Maria proceeded to reveal that she and her partner laughed out loud after they came across his tweet and then she begged him not to be offended.

In her words:

“Amen! But I'm sorry man of God, are you the one they allegedly claim I had something with? No offence but myself and my partner just laughed out loud!... May God be with you amen do I found you on a retweet please don't be offended”

See their exchange below:

Netizens react to Maria Chike’s post about Apostle Selman

A number of netizens were displeased with Maria’s tweet to the preacher as some of them wondered if it was necessary to make such a post even if he was the person in question. Read some of their comments below:

churchill_si:

"Apostle Joshua Selman is not on any Social Media platform."

dora_homes_:

"Maria don’t carry your clout and near this man."

i_am_miday08:

"That's Apostle Suleman not Apostle Selman. Two different people. Apostle Selman does not deserve this "

razurpe:

"Hmmmm, I don’t even know what to type. Maria! Seriously, to Apostle Joshua Selman. Respect yourself this clout chaser!"

amina_minaah:

"Okay, even if he was the apostle , the information wasn’t necessary."

ddashnblushmakeovers:

"There are some men of God you don’t dare chase clout with, let’s be guided at all times. Some things have consequences."

kingsbensonglobal:

"You initially did it for clout, only to end up fooling ya self‍♂️ You all look for every opportunity to ridicule these men of God."

