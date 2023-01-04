BBNaija star, Frodd, has raised questions from a curious fan after he splurged millions on a new house and a Maybach among other luxuries

The Twitter user, @Shallewally, wondered how he made so much money to afford such luxuries

According to her, female celebrities who achieved the same feat are usually labeled sugar babies

BBNaija star Frodd’s recent display of wealth has drawn questions from a curious Twitter user, @Shallewally.

Taking to her page, the young lady started a discussion after she questioned Frodd’s source of wealth.

Note that Frodd recently made the news over his latest wins after he bought a multimillion naira house and a Maybach.

Lady asks what BBNaija's Frodd does for money after he bought house and cars. Photos: @shallewally, @callme_Frodd (IG)

Source: Twitter

Shallewally told netizens who were gushing over Frodd’s luxuries to remember to keep the same energy when ladies achieved the same things without accusing them of sleeping with men to get them.

Not stopping there, she went ahead to ask what exactly Frodd does for money.

In her words:

“Frodd of bbnaija bought a multimillion naira house, luxury cars and even topped it with a maybach!

As you all are congratulating him and awwing,remember to use the same energy for the girlies who achieve same without being labeled sugar babies or oloshos!

What does he do too ?”

See her tweet below:

Frodd’s fans defend him, try to explain what he does for money

The young lady’s tweet put a number of Frodd’s fans on defensive mode as they explained his wealth. A number of them noted that he had been hustling for a long time.

Read some comments below:

Okoye Princess said Frodd’s money is legit:

Sizzle said Frodd left BBN 4 years ago and that his first car was a gift:

This tweep posted a screenshot of Frodd’s bio listing his businesses:

Amaka defended Frodd:

This tweep said:

blvck_003:

"Miracle no dey taya jesus"

sisi_debbiz:

"Was saying this yesterday. It’s a man Wôrld."

ju_ven_chee:

"This frodd sef, what does he do for a living sef?"

sheridanbx1:

"I thought about this in my head too."

daniel_phaeth:

"Abi frodd don dey do fraud ni? "

Frodd buys paintings worth millions from Saga for his new house

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Frodd recently acquired a new beautiful home in Lagos. The housewarming party was witnessed by family and colleagues of the reality TV star.

The former BBN season 6 housemate Saga, who was present at the event held in Frodd’s new house took to social media to share the lovely artworks he designed for his colleague turned friend.

In the clip posted online, Frodd praised his friend's handwork while boasting that he paid millions for it.

Source: Legit.ng