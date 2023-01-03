Former Big brother Naija Housemate Frodd recently bought himself a new magnificent home in Lagos

A video came up on social media that showed BBnaija Saga delivering a catalogue of freshly painted artwork to Frodd’s new abode

The dexterity and beauty of Saga’s bright paintings have reminded netizens of the reality TV star’s talent while they gushed over the comment section

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Frodd recently acquired a new beautiful home in Lagos.

The housewarming party was witnessed by family and colleagues of the reality TV star.

Big Brother Naija Reality TV stars, Frodd and Saga Credit: @callme_frodd, @sagadeolu

Source: Facebook

The former BBN season 6 housemate Saga, who was present at the event held in Frodd’s new house took to social media to share the lovely artworks he designed for his colleague turned friend. in the clip posted online, Frodd praised his friend's handwork while boasting that he paid millions for it.

The video of Saga’s colourful drawings has received a lot of admiration from netizens for its uniqueness.

Sometime last year, Saga took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful portrait drawing of Nini (another ex-BBNaija star) he made. This got the attention of his fans and showed off his artistic dexterity.

See a video of Saga’s paintings for Frodd’s new house:

Netizens react to Saga’s artworks:

callme_frodd:

"You did such a great job my bro, indeed worth every penny. More to come."

whitemoney__:

"Abeg be winning back too back,well done fam."

enesy:

"Saga ma pami now, see as artwork big. Keep pushing the limit bro."

mariyah_anita:

"Yooooooo! We need an exhibition. @sagadeolu"

debbie.mens:

"I hope people see that it's not about deals ooo you get talent? Saga you over Sabi this art thing. God bless ."

pearl_ivor:

"See you’re gifted! I’m here wondering how long this must have taken! Ha! . Great job."

