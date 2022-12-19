An adorable video of singer Davido and music executive, Soso Soberekon, has surfaced online to the delight of many

Upon seeing each other in Qatar, the two danced a little before they embraced and remained in the same position for a while

Fans on social media noted that the singer needs all the love he can get as they expressed their satisfaction at seeing him happy again

Nigerian singer Davido continues to inspire members of the online community with his heartwarming show of courage and bravery.

The music star who has had a busy weekend in Qatar was once again spotted in high spirits in a video with music executive, Soso Soberekon.

Davido and Soso Soberekon share tight hug. Photo: @sososoberekon

Source: Instagram

From indications, the two were just seeing each other and Davido immediately switched into a dance mode upon sighting Soberekon.

The music executive who was equally in high spirits joined the singer before they locked each other in a tight and long embrace that lasted for a while.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Social media users react to video of Davido and Soberekon

oat_signatures said:

"That long hug."

achibel_4real said:

"It feels great seeing him smile I’m super excited for him but that hug is very emotional I fed like crying."

kingtv.ng said:

"In this life just be yourself and do what makes you happy life must surely goes on with or without you. God bless OBO."

empresspearl2107 said:

"God protect him and all that concerns him.... welcome back baba 001."

jhum_mie_bello said:

"DAVIDO don stay indoor so tey e don study him uncle step see how his dey roll hand like that Osun state governors."

suzieocean said:

"Gosh I miss seeing him on my timeline so bad . welcome back David."

en_gabriel said:

"That's love right there. A genuine exchange of encouragement between men. "

Source: Legit.ng