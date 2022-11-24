BBNaija Level Up star, Chichi, has got netizens talking over a viral video where she spoke about not using economy class

The reality show star, alongside other Level Up housemates, was taken on a sponsored trip to South Africa

Chichi revealed that she had to upgrade her ticket to business class because she could not remember the last time she flew economy

BBNaija Level Up housemate, Chichi, caused a big buzz on social media after she opened up about not flying economy class.

Chichi and her fellow Level Up stars were taken on a sponsored trip to South Africa by Pepsi.

In a video posted on her Snapchat profile, Chichi noted that they were all given economy class tickets. She then went ahead to reveal that she had to upgrade hers.

BBNaija star Chichi said she doesn't fly economy class. Photos: @amazon_, @chichi_princes (Snapchat)

According to the reality show star, she is not trying to be proud, but she cannot remember the last time she flew economy.

She said:

“I can’t remember the last time I flew economy, this is not about me being proud. So we all had economy class and I wanted to upgrade to business class. It was quite stressful but I did it anyway.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as BBNaija’s Chichi reveals she upgraded to business class from economy

Chichi’s video soon went viral on social media and it got a lot of people talking. A number of them noted that she was right to pay more for her comfort, while others asked what she stood to gain by sharing the information online.

Read some of their comments below:

sharon.chigozirim:

"No be Chichi wey dey cry for house that BBN was a huge platform for her? What’s this now?"

teesbeautylane:

"I’m still waiting for the part where she explains why we should know this."

workingmum_diary:

"What is the explanation for?"

jesuisiceberg:

"is your family on Forbes list?Receiving Freebies business class tickets does not give you the right to run down economy ticket,,,I am so disgusted."

omabarbie1:

"Is this information important? u still Dey fly business class, be humble , some of us don’t fly commercial planes."

callmechubbymodiva:

"I love this girl so so much enjoy your trip baby girl you’re just the best girl for me in this season."

officialtumie:

"Economy can be stressful especially to a bad beeech Economy for who not for chichi."

esttysnacksplus:

"Nothing bad to switch though she will pay less just add to the enconomy money to business class relax and enjoy yourself but why telling us though babe."

