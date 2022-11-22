BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, could not hide her excitement over her first trip outside of Nigeria

In a video making the rounds on social media, the reality star was seen shouting happily about her trip to South Africa and then to Qatar

Phyna disclosed that it is her first time leaving Nigeria, adding that people have not seen anything yet

Popular Nigerian reality star, Phyna, caused a buzz on social media over her reaction to her first trip outside the country.

The BBNaija Level Up winner was spotted in a viral video shouting in excitement about her foreign trip.

According to Phyna, it is going to be her first time outside Nigeria and she is going to make sure to shout.

Video of Phyna's reaction to leaving Nigeria for the first time gets fans talking. Photos: @unusualphyna, @hob_media1

She said:

“First time leaving Nigeria, and you people think you will hear word, you will not hear word.”

Not stopping there, she told her fans to prepare themselves because they have not seen anything yet. According to her, she is going to South Africa first and then to Qatar.

In her words:

“From South Africa to Qatar and you think you will hear word. You people have not seen anything yet”.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Phyna’s excitement over leaving Nigeria for the first time

Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

miriamfrimpong:

"My girl keeping it REAL"

je_suis_ukpahiuojo:

"Disturb us please "

michychantel:

"Let us preparation ourself ooshe have a lot to show us."

sure_blessing:

"My baby."

adesuwaexclusive:

"My baby we are preparing ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

chiamaka_juliana_:

"We are here all for it baby❤️"

phazillee:

"The realest queen❤️❤️❤️"

