BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Angel, has caused a buzz on social media after she spoke on having more than one boyfriend and why

According to the reality show star, she has more than one boyfriend because she feels sad for single men who are lonely

As expected, Angel’s post caused a buzz online as it raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens

BBNaija star, Angel JB Smith, recently opened up about having more than one boyfriend.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the reality show star shared a post where she explained why she has more than one man.

BBNaija star Angel causes stir after giving reason for having more than one boyfriend. Photos: @theangeljbsmith

Source: Twitter

According to Angel, she feels bad whenever she sees single men who are lonely. See what she wrote on Twitter below:

“Sometimes I want to have only one boyfriend and then I think about all the single men that are lonely and I feel sad for them.”

See her tweet below:

Nigerians react as BBNaija’s Angel gives reason for having more than one boyfriend

Angel’s post soon went viral on social media and sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

22jewelryco:

"Make Una laugh ohhh because when a guy tweeted it that time...we were all laughing."

steptem_interiors:

"Angel be causing trouble."

zoftig_sucre:

"We need to help them."

sabigirlsfashion:

"A very generous woman."

adanze_h:

"You're so generous but the Bible said there is love in sharing."

aypride_tuyi:

"Angel is such an Angel."

bri_zyyyy:

"Honestly, I feel sad for the guys begging to be loved so out of the benevolence of my heart, I just indulge them."

mirexofibadan_:

"Generosity at its peak...keep riding my angel."

