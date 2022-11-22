Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Tega Dominic has come under a lot of fire as tweeps trolled her online after she asked for suggestions on how best to celebrate her birthday

The controversial reality TV star trended a while back when she gave a controversial opinion about a pregnant woman that was caught cheating on her husband

Tega, however, during a recent engagement with her fans on Twitter, got brutally trolled when she asked for suggestions on how to celebrate her upcoming birthday best

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Tega Dominic is again in the eyes of the storm as netizens viciously troll her during a recent engagement on Twitter.

The former BBNaija star had taken to the popular microblogging app to seek suggestions from her fans on how best she should celebrate her upcoming 30th birthday.

BBNaija star Tega Dominic trends online as fans trolled her over her birthday suggestion ideas. Photo credit: @its_tegadominic

However, Tega got a reaction from her fans far from what she must have hoped for as she got trolled, and some of the suggestions she got came off as offensive, leading to multiple face-offs on her timeline.

Birthday suggestions were given to Tega by her Tweeps that got her angry online recently

Some tweeps suggested that Tega should reunite with her ex-husband, while some proposed that she should invite her ex-colleague Boma for an intense night of a romp session.

While some called her out to apologise to their fave, the winner of the BBNaija season 7, Phyna, for calling her loud.

See Tega Dominic's tweet that led to dragging below:

See how netizens dragged Tega Dominic over her birthday suggestion tweet:

@Anenechinyere1

"Settle with your husband. You said suggestion, and na suggestion I bring."

@NellyNelliey:

"Cheat on your man with Boma."

@AishaReno12:

"If you are not married I have a man for you."

@Rondyreigns:

"Hala at Boma."

@iamAyomiposiOni:

"We can book a hotel room together."

@sammiekins1:

"Link with Boma jare, make Una act another script, give us content."

@Vallery37685849:

"Call Boma and settle down."

@OzoSkin:

"Hope life is treating you well Tega... I wish you peace and happiness."

