Reality TV star Tega Dominic has stirred a very ferocious reaction online with a statement she made about a pregnant woman who was caught cheating on her marital bed

A viral video of a pregnant woman that was caught in bed with another man by her husband recently went viral online stirring reactions from both celebrities and netizens alike

However, the reaction from ex-Big Brother Naija's (BBNaija) Tega came under serious fire as many noted that, of course, she would support the woman since she's also a culprit of such

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Tega Dominic has recently got people talking online with a controversial post she reacted to.

Tega's reaction to a viral video of a pregnant woman caught pants down cheating with another man on her husband's marital bed got people angry.

BBNaija star Tega Dominic trends online with the type of advice she gave a man who caught his pregnant wife cheating on him with another man. Photo credit: @instablog9ja/@its_tegadominic

The reality TV star shared a comment directed at the husband who caught his wife fornicating in his home.

She noted that the husband of the cheating wife shouldn't get angry about catching his wife cheating but should rather resort to prayers and call for God's intervention.

Tega further wrote, saying the victim shouldn't allow the devil to manifest in his marriage and take away what belongs to him.

See Tega Dominic's sarcastic comment that sparked reactions online:

See how netizens reacted to Tega's comment about the pregnant woman caught cheating by her husband:

@_smiles_xo:

"I know she still loves you; that’s women's nature, so just put her in your prayers... I’m sure she’ll change..."

@naijabrandinfluencer:

"My advice to the man - My dear, it rains everywhere, you can’t leave your wife because she cheated, pray and fast for her because it can be spiritual."

@thedeltabeauty:

"Build your home , this man is just a distraction. Your wife still loves you, don’t allow third party destroy your home."

@janeiyke:

"Tega is just being sarcastic una no understand. If it were to be a woman that caught her husband, she will be asked to fast and pray and take what belongs to her back."

@elmannygram:

"I really don’t understand how people who couldn’t stay in a marriage now wanna give Marriage advice. Let the man do what he pleases."

@jojo_tengya:

"Remember to watch War Room too. It will strengthen your faith and keep your faith alive. There is nothing God cannot do."

@bervelynnnn:

"You were supposed to cook and provide for this woman so she doesn’t cheat on you. I blame this man."

Source: Legit.ng