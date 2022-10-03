Fans of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show are still basking in the euphoria of the crescendo ending the 2022 edition served them as they compare to previous ones

There was a war of comparison between Phyna's fans and the Icons, supporters of the winner of the show in 2020, Laycon

The winning statistics of the 2020 edition and 2022 set were placed side by side, and Laycon's winning votes were glaringly seen to be the highest on record to date

On October 2, 2022, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show ended with Ijeoma Josephina, better known as Phyna, emerging as the show's winner, amassing 41% of the total votes cast for the finale.

Phyna's votes dwarfed that of her closest rival, Bryann, who was the first runner-up by nearly 20% difference.

Fans of BBNaija stars Phyna and Laycon slug it out online over final round votes.

Source: Instagram

However, the claims by Phyna's fans as having the most votes polled for a final round were quickly challenged by iCons as they brought back stats from 2020 to prove that Laycon, to date, holds that record.

See some of the tweets between iCons and Phynation below:

Read some of the reactions the post generated online:

@marie_mimmie:

"He had to contend with just 2 strong contenders. If Erica was on that list, he would have had less than that. In Phyna’s case she had to contend with Bryann, Bella, and Adekunle who are really strong."

@esnathmupunzi:

"That was a lockdown season everybody was home watching with nothing to do it was bound to happen."

@Temiloluuuwaaa:

"I sure say e pass that 60% sef."

@CarinaKJacob:

"It cannot be repeated oh. Laycon is goated."

@o_luwafemi:

"Icons was a movement. The love for laycon is so huge."

@darimisireoluwa:

"Laycon’s fans should just shut up with the whole Laycon’s song was trending whilst he was in the house. Laycon’s song trended whilst he was in the house coz it was a covid year and everybody was stucked at home and bbnaija was an escape that year."

