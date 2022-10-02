The Big Brother Naija finale on Sunday, October 2 started with Ebuka gracing Biggie's diary room like a housemate

The show host revealed that he is excited to be in the room for the first time after 16 years

Ebuka himself was once a contestant on the Big Brother Naija show and he added that the diary session was his least favourite part

Before calling out the housemates at the finale on Sunday, October 2, Ebuka got on the hotseat himself in Biggie's diary room.

The show host was once a contestant on the show, and he disclosed that he was excited to be back in the room after 16 years.

Ebuka chats with Biggie in the diary room Photo credit: @sabiradio/@ebuka

In a video sighted online, Ebuka thanked Biggie for having him and described the season as a great one.

The TV host praised the season for being a different one, and also added that he was looking forward to the climax even though he would miss the housemates.

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians react to Ebuka's session

sl_one__:

"It’s his coat for me ..... see all the housemates faces on it ...... that’s so creative."

nellynells__:

"They deserve the recognition, they gave us a show."

bae_queen_stephanie:

"Ebuka Best in looking good ❤️❤️"

omololasilver_53:

'The outfit is superbDrip lord'

lizzy4k:

"Ebukason , you are loved ❤?"

theo.jaja:

"Maybe biggie wan sack am "

adult.room_products.abuja:

"Nice twist "

shardowyk:

"1st Bryan , 2nd phyna, 3rd Bella, 4th Adekunle, 5th chi chi, 6th Daniella."

bbnaija_shade_room:

"We are live guys ❤️, Come and find out who will be the King or Queen of level up here❤️"

Ebuka evicts Chizzy and Rachel during surprise dinner

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) fans were wondering when the riders of the season would get booted out of the house and they finally got their wishes.

On Friday September 30, the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was a special guest in the house and he had a nice dinner with the housemates.

After catching up with the Level Up stars, he proceeded to announce that two of them would be taking a bow from the show.

Ebuka announced the riders, Chizzy and Rachel, as the next set of housemates to be evicted from the Level Up house.

Their eviction leaves Bella, Bryann, Chichi, Adekunle and Phyna as the top five of the season who would be slugging it out at the grand finale.

