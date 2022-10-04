Ace show host Ebuka recently stirred emotions online with a comment about Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Bryann

During his recent interview with Bryann, Ebuka said he was a massive fan of the singer and couldn't wait to see what the future holds for him

Bryann, who is a professional singer and songwriter, emerged the 1st runner-up at the just concluded BBNaija season 7 show, coming second behind the winner Phyna

Fans of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) recently came for their fave show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu because of his comment about Bryann, 1st runner-up of season 7.

Ebuka had said during his interview with Bryann that he was a huge fan of the young singer.

Ebuka shares with Bryann during an interview that he is a huge fan of his. Photo credit: @ebukaobiuchendu/@bryannonly

Source: Instagram

He also noted that Bryann's talent was undeniable, and he couldn't wait to see what he would be serving to the world soon.

Bryann thanks Ebuka, reveals his future plans

Bryann also replied to the encomium, saying it means the world to him to hear Ebuka say he was a fan of his.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The singer also revealed that, apart from music, he would also be going into fashion and exploring several things creatively; however, music is his number priority now.

Ebuka ended the interview, noting that he was so excited for Bryann's future, and it was beyond doubt that the young man was set for great things and he would shine.

Watch an excerpt of the interview below:

Read some of the reactions that Ebuka's statement stirred online:

@divatundun:

"I'm proud of you Bryann you're my superstar."

@veeky_love:

"Awww Tnx Ebuka for loving baby brii bryann my fav this year ."

@the_sauce124:

"Love his confidence."

@somaliabaddie:

"I can't wait for you to do wonders."

@pels_billions:

"E be like say this gist well no like Bella…..nawa o…."

@homowunmiii:

"Ebuka is compromised, I don't it is right for the show host to make this type of comment."

BBNaija 2022 finale: 4 reasons Phyna emerged the winner of the Level Up edition ahead of Bryann

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls analysing after the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7, the Level Up edition, came to an end on October 2, 2022, and Ijeoma Josephina, better known as Phyna, emerged as the winner of the N100m prize money, the reasons why she won.

After watching closely how the show's intricacies unfolded throughout season 7, Legit.ng took the time to break down in this article the five reasons why Phyna emerged as the winner of the 2022 BBNaija Level Up edition.

From her vast fan base beyond the show as a TikToker to being quite popular as a hype priestess in Benin and more are some of the reasons analysed in the piece.

Source: Legit.ng