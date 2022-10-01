The road finally came to an end for BBNaija Level Up riders Rachel and Chizzy on Friday night

After Ebuka’s catch-up and dinner with the housemates, he announced the two as the next set of participants to leave Biggie’s house

Their evictions leave Bryann, Phyna, Bella, Adekunle and Chichi as the finalists to battle for the N100m grand prize

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) fans have been wondering when the riders of the season will get booted out of the house and they finally got their wishes.

On Friday night, the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was a special guest in the house and he had a nice dinner with the housemates.

BBNaija's Rachel and Chizzy evicted. Photo: @racheledwardsofficial/@chizzyofficial_1

Source: Instagram

After catching up with the Level Up stars, he proceeded to announce that two of them would be taking a bow from the show.

Ebuka announced the riders, Chizzy and Rachel, as the next set of housemates to be evicted from the Level Up house.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Their eviction leaves Bella, Bryann, Chichi, Adekunle and Phyna as the top five of the season who would be slugging it out at the grand finale.

Watch the moment the housemates were evicted below:

Social media users react

zitabenita said:

"Phyna was surprised cos she felt chizzy was a strong contender “chizzy innoson” this girl sef."

fiestycharlene3 said:

"This one pain me sha...na only Rachel suppose go dis nite ooo."

damnath_collections said:

"I told some people that it won't be easy to evict more than 5people on Sunday...And why do most people think Ebuka was just in the house to gist...Una don forget Bambam own."

cm.glam said:

"Did u guys see the look on Chizzy’s face before Ebuka called his name?? He knew he was the next to leave I will really miss him."

officialkelly_damsel said:

"Best RIDER of BBN… he deserves some … CHIZZY!!!!!!"

Chizzy wins Innoson car challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chizzy became latest housemate to win something huge on the show, and he did not hide his excitement.

The reality star won the keenly contested Innoson car challenge and he has got the coveted prize for himself.

Chizzy was seen in a video expressing his excitement, and Nigerians have trooped to the comments section to congratulate him.

Source: Legit.ng