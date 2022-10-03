The BBNaija Level Up edition ended on Sunday night as Phyna emerged the winner of the reality show ahead of Bryann, who was the first runner up

Following Bryann’s defeat to Phyna, different videos of his fans crying over their loss have surfaced on social media

Many of the videos have sparked reactions from netizens online as many queried Bryann’s fans

Popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ edition ended on Sunday night, October 2, with Phyna being crowned the winner as she becomes the second female housemate to emerge the winner.

Phyna and Bryann were the last two finalists after Bella, Adekunle, Chichi and Daniella were all evicted on Sunday night.

Bryann's fans react to his defeat.

Source: Instagram

Fans cry over Bryann’s defeat to Phyna

Following Phyna’s victory, some of Bryann’s fans who were rooting for him to emerge the winner have taken to social media to share videos of them crying, with some of the videos already going viral.

A video showed some family members being consoled as they cried uncontrollably after the Show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced Phyna as the winner.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

yvonne1___:

"Misplaced priority ."

sharonofficial126:

"Cry like a river baby girl them suppose Dey hire una to come cry for burial ."

thisisedeka:

" breakfast was served..oh no! It was dinner, a hot one."

lammie_ex:

"He did great regardless and I’m so proud of him."

zakarieeshat3:

"Why do mothers drag their kids into this though?."

sharonofficial126:

"Some parents Mumu pass bubu o you allow small boy like this watch this kind show?"

charles_tijan:

"Don’t cry my child, your brother Bryan was sleeping while his mate took the show on their back."

Phyna emerges winner, Bryann first runner up

The grand finale of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show went down on Sunday, October 2, 2022, as Phyna emerged as the winner of the season 7 edition.

Phyna joined the likes of Whitemoney, Laycon, Mercy Eke, among others who emerged as reality show winners in past editions. She is also the second female to emerge as the winner in the reality show after Mercy.

She will be going home with the sum of N100 million prize, with N50 million of it in prize money and the rest as gifts from the show sponsors.

