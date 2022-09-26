Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Pere Egbi has again, in a post shared online, revealed the person that would win this year's show according to his permutation

Pere predicted that Phyna would emerge the winner of the BBNaija Level Up edition, and favourite housemate Bryann would be the first runner up

The US-based reality TV star had before come out to reveal that his favourite housemate to win the show this year was Bryann but seems to have had a change of heart

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate season 6, Pere Egbi, has again taken to his social media page to reveal his favourite contestant to win the BBNaija Level Up edition.

Pere, in a tweet, wrote saying Phyna would emerge the winner of BBNaija show 2022, while his favourite housemate of the Level Up edition, Bryann, would be the first runner-up.

Ex-BBNaija star Pere predicts Phyna to win the show's season 7 Photo credit: @pereegbi/@unusualphyna/@bryannonly

Source: Instagram

He also noted that Adekunle would emerge as the 2nd runner-up.

However, this new prediction is coming days after he had announced his top three favourites, with Bryann being number one and Phyna third on the list.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See Pere's tweet below:

See how netizens reacted to the post below:

@urhiofe:

"Daniella will beat Ade."

@BibiYinaweysoru:

"On same page with you Phyna, Bryann and Adekunle. The rest can drink water drop cup."

@btbryant1:

"Bella will shock them."

@estherc68072264:

"Shift we don’t need your shalaya… big Bella for the money period."

@Kallmeleksyde:

"Abeg rest,, na everyday you dey get new top 3 and top 5."

@sogwason:

"Bella’s fans are not noise makers and they are very rich. I say make I inform you."

Former BBNaija star Pere Egbi declares himself officially as team Bryann, and fans react

Meanwhile. Legit.ng recalls reporting recently when Pere Egbi, one of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates of season 6, had come out publicly to throw his weight behind Bryann of the Level Up edition to win the 2022 show.

Pere, who had earlier in the season, contemplated throwing his weight behind the only married housemate on the show Kess before Biggie evicted him.

The former BBNaija star had noted in a post that Bryann reminded him so much of himself when he was younger. He described Bryann as a bundle of talent.

Source: Legit.ng