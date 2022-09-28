Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate Khalid recently fired a massive shade at some of the housemates he left on the show

Khalid, who during his 3-weeks stay on the show before his eviction, was in a relationship with Daniella

However, after Khalid was kicked off the show, Daniella went on to share explicit moments with Dotun and Adekunle

When Khalid was asked about his time on the show during a recent interview, he said I am not an option and that his absence is more valuable than some people's presence

One of the very first housemates evicted from the Big Brother Naija Level Up house, Khalid, recently bragged during an interview that his impact was felt even though he was on the show for a short period.

The Ex-BBNaija housemate said during an interview with Glitch that his absence was more important than certain people's presence who was on the show longer than him.

Khalid brags about his impact on the BBNaija show even though he only spent three weeks in the house. Photo credit:@thedotunoloniyo/@khalidahalu/@daniellapeters_official

During his short stint on the show, Khalid was in an onscreen relationship with Daniella, who is one of the eight finalists for the 2022 show.

However, after Khalid's eviction, Daniella has gone on to share more private moments with Dotun and Adekunle, which is one of the reasons Khalid has said he is not an option.

Watch an excerpt of the creative artist's interview below:

See some of the reactions Khalid's statement stirred online:

@herj_okeh:

"Khalid get bad mouth"

@sandiless22:

"Ontop woman matter. The female folks are taking over."

@mona_blcvk:

"He said what he said ohwith his full chest."

@joy_perfumery:

"He’s right. Daniella really loves him. Others are distractions."

@thick_barbie5:

"This one don Dey shade dotun because of woman."

@fellyobianuju:

"Adekunle want a taste of the national cake too."

@onyi_onyi_onyi:

"Which mumu absence... absence wey no lead to the main goal."

@ani_chi_dera:

"Omo reunion dem fit throw knife ooo."

