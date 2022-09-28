Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemates were excitingly shocked recently as Nigerian singer Chike turned up at their Lipton Party to thrill them with a live performance

The housemates couldn't contain their excitement as they jumped, screamed and sang along with Chike as he performed

At some point, one of the BBNaija contestants, Daniella, walked close to the stage and was heard introducing herself to the singer

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, the Level Up edition, recently got the shock of their lives as they were treated to a live performance by the Nigerian Afrosoul singer, Chike.

The surprise performance took place during the show's Tuesday evening Lipton task. Chike performed for the excited housemates after they had finished their group tasks.

BBNaija housemates were recently thrilled to a live performance by Afrosoul singer Chike. Photo credit: @officialchike/@realitytving

Source: Instagram

The super excited housemates entered a frenzy after the singer walked on stage and started performing one of his hit songs, Running.

At some point during the performance, one of the housemates, Daniella, walked up to the stage to introduce herself to the singer while he was still performing.

Another female housemate, Phyna, was also sighted saying to her colleagues that Chike was performing for her.

Watch the short clip below:

Read some of the comments the Chike performance stirred after performing at the Lipton BBNaija party:

@ju_ven_chee:

"So the riders get to enjoy all this at the finals and the real housemates don’t??? This game shaaa."

@milligolden_:

"Phyna's dress is so beautiful."

@busolahelen:

"Rachael have a good voice and she is good with lyrics and sweet Bella singing alone she really miss sheggz."

@chiomaa_princess:

"Bigi no show love oohh which kind clothe be this?"

@cas_memo444:

"Daniella say incase you don’t know my name is Daniella ."

@evelyn__gram:

"It’s the excitement for me."

@god_whin:

"Rachel has a lovely voice."

@merit_layne:

"Remain small racheal go collect song from chike."

BBNaija star Bryann reveals Phyna is his biggest competition on the show, stirs reactions as he shares his reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting recently that the BBNaija Level Up season 7 is in its final days, and the housemates have finally started to have a clearer view of their biggest competitors.

One of the most popular housemates, Bryann, recently chatted with Big Brother, and he revealed who he felt was a threat to his win.

While speaking during his Diary Session, the young man admitted that his fellow former Level 2 star, Phyna, is his biggest competition.

Source: Legit.ng