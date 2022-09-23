The three teams in the Naija Star Search performed old Naija songs with a touch of the new school

Many reactions have trailed their reenacting the songs as fans expressed their nostalgic feelings

The lead judge, Kenny Ogungbe, said the show is just getting hotter as the old-school classics are just to warm fans up for what is coming

The Naija Star Search reality show is gradually gathering momentum as the contestants drew emotions from the live audience as they performed music from the past.

The three groups brought from the archive songs of past years, leaving everyone with a nostalgic feeling.

Seventeen contestants from across the country and with diverse backgrounds and orientations are slugging it out to be the next Afrobeats star.

The three groups, called by the names of the judges, Kenny Ogungbe, ID Cabasa and Asha Gangali, who are expected to groom them, mesmerised the audience with their remix of old Naija songs giving them new street credibility and originality.

Team Keke reenacted Baby I Got It by Capital FEMI featuring Eedris Abdulkareem, while Team Asha Gangali performed You is the One by Azadus. For Team ID Cabasa, their song choice was Eedris Abdulkareem's song, Yankee.

Watch Team Gangali performs You is the One by Azadus

Speaking after the three teams' performances, the lead judge, Kenny Ogungbe, who promised the show will get hotter after this performance, said:

“That’s just a warm-up to the show.”

See Team ID Cabasa on Eedris Abdulkareem's song, Yankee.

Team Keke brings back Baby I Got It by Capital FEMI, featuring Eedris Abdulkareem

Nigerians react to the three teams' performances

A couple of Nigerians storm the Naija Star Search social media pages to comment on the performances of the teams.

meektravelsng

"I forgot the name of the song when u sang, remix should not mean rework"

midezeesound

"10/10 keep up the good work"

bmgonstage

"They tried! Thanks guys, for giving us this classic!"

femme_gentile2

"Beautiful"

veehkee_

"90 % good"

Naija Star Search, an exclusive Afrobeats show, is a partnership between Kennis Music and StarTimes. The 17 contestants are expected to be schooled and groomed in the art and business of Arobeats for three months.

The show is being hosted by VJ Adams.

Source: Legit.ng