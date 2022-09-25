American singer Usher Raymond was among top music stars who made appearances at the just-concluded Global Citizen Festival in Ghana

During his performance, the singer pulled a pleasant surprise on the audience as he invited Nigeria’s Oxlade on stage to perform Ku Lo Sa

A video showing the moment surfaced on social media and many Nigerians couldn’t hide their excitement

The just concluded Global Citizen Festival in Ghana saw several international stars thrilling thousands of music lovers who gathered at the venue.

Respected American musician, Usher Raymond, was among those who graced the stage and it wasn’t without a bit of exciting surprise for the audience.

Usher invites Oxlade on stage to perform Ku Lo Sa. Photo: @oxladeofficial

Midway into his performance, Usher took a moment and called on Nigerian singer, Oxlade, to join him on stage.

The singer’s announcement sent a wave of excitement through the members of the audience who screamed their lungs out as the Naija superstar surfaced.

As expected, Oxlade went on to perform his massively successful single, Ku Lo Sa.

Watch a video showing the beautiful moment below:

Social media users react

@BIG_GURU_ said:

"Oxlade felt somehow there sha, because I know he is a better stage performer than that ie nor easy to de stand alongside ur Goat."

@freshprinceempe said:

"If gives me natural joy when I see my Nigerian brothers and sisters doing well ."

@mr_oladele_ said:

"This is a 25-year-old guy achieving big dreams and creating his legacy. Massive one bro."

@KasiariEgbon said:

"This was so beautiful to watch. I’m glad @oxladeofficial is getting more international recognition and Ku Lo sa remains a classic."

@its_emyce said:

"Honestly Usher felt that...He can relate to R n B flavor...This is simply the best Afro R n B we have had in a long while since the days of Djinee."

@swankychidi said:

"It’s time for Afro beat crooners to start returning the favor to foreign artist by bringing them on stage back in Africa concerts."

