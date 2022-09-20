With just two weeks left to the BBNaija finale, fans and supporters are doing all they can to save their favourite housemates

Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest is throwing his full weight behind nominated housemate, Bryann

The socialite urged BBNaija fans to vote for Bryanna and promised to give N200k to those who have evidence of their voting process

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemates Bryann, Bella, Sheggz, Adekunle, Chizzy, Rachel and Hermes are desperately seeking a spot in the grand finale of the show.

Just recently, socialite Cubana Chiefpriest took to his Instagram page letting the world know that he would be throwing his support behind Bryann.

Cubana Chiefpriest urges fans to vote for Bryann. Photo: @bryannonly/@cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The nightlife entrepreneur called on BBNaija fans to ensure that they vote to keep Bryann in the house and he went an extra mile by offering monetary incentives.

“Tag Me On Your Story With A Video Proof Of Your Voting Process I Will Repost & Also Credit You 200,000 Naira. Make Sure You Say Or Show Todays Date While Voting For Confirmation,” Cubana wrote on Instagram.

See his post below:

Social media users react

sheilla.ayo said:

"You are the best boss, thank you ."

anyinwagold7 said:

"Chief priest I love you forever... vote Bryan guys."

pounds8785 said:

"Boss, when would you support another tribe for show like this? If not igbo, You barely support another tribe, anyway, phyna all the way, phyna for the money."

iamdeora_ said:

"Please vote for Bryan , I don't want my boy to come home...... please."

olachi_sandy11 said:

"Brooo stop dis @cubana.chiefpriest85 I need help since I very being tagging I I no answer me."

