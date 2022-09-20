The proposed Ponmo ban continues to trend on social media, and many continue to react differently

However, an old tweet shared by popular TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu months before the proposed ban of Ponmo has sparked reactions

Ebuka, in the old tweet he shared in April, had said he would ban Ponmo if he ever becomes president

Popular media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchedu, who is the TV host of the reality show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), has reacted to the proposed ban on cow skin, better known as ponmo.

This comes after the reports went viral that the Federal Government was proposing a law to ban the consumption of ponmo, in the country to revive tanneries.

Ebuka, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, raised questions on who was revealing his plans as he shared an old tweet from April where he had said he would ban ponmo if he becomes president.

In his words:

"Who is stealing my plans?"

Internet users react to Ebuka's old tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mikeonlym:

"Ebuka better vote shella if not you won't go to Italy."

goody3003:

"Federal government steal plans of Fidira gofamint‍."

sistasomebody:

"They are clearly reading."

janettegodyewin:

"What on Earth did ponmo do to you?"

colleenata

"just when i started liking Ponmo ☹️."

ifekili_anya:

"I really feel like this is your fault, you gave them the idea. Tell me how we are supposed to eat Abacha and ugba, just tell me. You islanders always descriminate against the Trenches."

mrtokunbo:

"Me don plan so tey na the plan they plan me Abeg make person come thief my own plan as e no dey work so."

cryptomekamark:

"Ebuka you gave them this idea and you must pay for it ."

Source: Legit.ng