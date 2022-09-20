BBNaija reality star Whitemoney is about to take his music career to another level as he signs a deal with popular label EME

Whitemoney shared pictures of him at EME's office as he posed for the camera with veteran singer and actor Banky W

The BBNaija reality star also hinted his fans he would be dropping two new singles this weekend, which has been met with mixed reactions

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6 winner Whitemoney, who is also a singer, has signed a new management deal with one of Nigeria's popular music labels Empire Mates Entertainment, also known as EME.

Whitemoney is set to drop two new songs. Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

An excited Whitemoney took to his social media timeline to share the good news with his fans and followers as he shared pictures of him posing alongside veteran singer and actor Banky W.

Whitemoney also revealed he would drop two new songs on Friday, September 23.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Now that we are in good hands, let the music flow. “Egwu” & “You Bad” DROPS: 23:09:22 Are You Ready????"

See the post below:

EME is a Nigerian record label founded by Banky W and Tunde Demuren in 2002 with Wizkid, Skales being some of the artists who made it to the limelight through the label.

Mixed reactions as Whitemoney signs deal with EME

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens advised Whitemoney to let go of his music career. See the reactions below:

callme_chrisjay:

"Which music boss?"

nnunubright:

"I know want to hear say anybody ripe anybody last last oooo."

melvofficial9030:

"Hmmmm....so u serious with this music thing."

purple_emoji_:

"To sing what?"

i_bizle:

"I thought that label doesn't exist anymore."

ireti_fasooto:

"Wetin him won sing bayi?"

Celebrities storm Whitemoney's listening party

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Whitemoney kept true to his word of pursuing a career in music after winning the reality show.

On December 3, 2021, the BBNaija 2021 winner hosted a listening party where he thrilled guests with his new music and performances from other celebs.

The occasion was packed with other top celebrities in the industry including BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, actress Anita Joseph and her husband, McFish, top rapper, MI, music producer Masterkraft, comedian Josh2Funny, actors Kanayo O. Kanayo, Alex Ekubo, to name a few.

Source: Legit.ng