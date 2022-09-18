The Big Brother Naija eviction show started with last weeks evicted housemates Chomzy, Eloswag, and Doyin leaving the house

Biggie sent in three ninjas to escort the three housemates turned house guests out of the house for real this time

The housemates had earlier been instructed to pack their belongings except the Head of House Phyna and Chi Chi

The live eviction show on Sunday September 18 has seen the three previously evicted housemates Doyin, Chomzy and Eloswag finally out of the house.

The housemates turned house guests spent an extra one week after they were initially told to exit Biggie's house.

Doyin is positive that there is so much to accomplish outside the house and the fact that Chomzy and Elosawg nominated her for eviction shocked her.

Eloswag is grateful that he was able to get on the platform, and he predicted that Bella nominated him for eviction.

He was however surprised that Groovy and Bryann put him up. On his ship with Chomzy, Eloswag wants to take it outside the house.

He also hopes to keep growing and supporting his dear mum.

For Chomzy, she is looking forward to seeing her mum, family members and friends. On who nominated her, she mentioned Hermes and Phyna.

She was surprised that Bryann put her up as well. Chomzy is also sure that she will keep winning in life because she is a winner.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the eviction

