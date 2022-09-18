Following Chomzy, Doyin, and Eloswag's final exit from Biggie's house, Allysyn and Dotun are the latest housemate to leave the house

Immediately the show host Ebuka called her name, other housemates rose to give Allysyn hugs and kisses before her exit

Mixed reactions have greeted the housemate's exit, seeing as there is no level three or house guest advantage

The Big Brother Naija show is nearing the finale and the house keeps getting emptier by the week as housemates find their way home.

Allysyn and Dotun found their way home on Sunday September 18 after Chomzy, Eloswag, and Doyin finally left the show after one week of extended stay.

Allysyn and Dotun leave the BBNaija Level-up house Photo credit: @smoothallysyn/@thedotunoloniyo

Source: Instagram

Allysyn on joining Ebuka on stage revealed that she is grateful that she stayed that long in the house, because she did not see herself staying that long.

On her relationship with Adekunle, she revealed that she made it as clear as possible that they are just friends.

For the future, Allysyn hopes to remain a model and carve a niche for herself in the entertainment industry.

Dotun revealed that he took time to come out of his shell because he was trying to adapt and study his environment.

On his interaction with some ladies, Daniella and Ilebaye, the young man revealed that he is definitely going for Daniella moving forward.

Dotun is going back to his full life as he goes back home to keep working on his brand.

Nigerians react to the evictions

adcorp_brand:

"So Racheal,chichi and Bella still dey house okay."

enna__ameh:

"Chai. VETO POWER evicted her.. ChiChi you get Luck sha."

tee_cakes_and_dessert:

"Na this eviction pain me pass"

officialbisola_:

"So Eloswag left with rough hair and Dano foot ware. Eyaa, overconfidence na your mate?? "

tafor_tun3:

"SO WHAT EXACTLY WAS LEVEL 3 for??????? I’m now so confused. Everything is just dull."

eloketitilayo:

"2 men down for daniella"

enna__ameh:

"Biggie do Daniella this one. Lost 2 men in such short time, must be heartwrenching "

